SOLiD Tapped to Empower 5G Connectivity Throughout New Orleans Convention Center

— Wireless Services selects SOLiD ALLIANCE in-building DAS to provide seamless 5G C-Band coverage for the largest single exhibit space in the U.S.—

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiD, the leader in cellular in-building mobile coverage, today announced that systems integrator Wireless Services selected the SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G distributed antenna system (DAS) to enhance 5G connectivity in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC). The new DAS platform adds 5G C-Band support to ensure sufficient bandwidth and coverage for convention center attendees, anticipated to exceed 800,000 in 2024.

The DAS expansion includes SOLiD ALLIANCE Mid-Band HROU_4000 equipment to provide neutral-host connectivity with major mobile service providers operating in mid-band 5G. The ALLIANCE HROU_4000 DAS remotes will enable 2x2 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) support for the 3.45 GHz and 3.7 GHz C-Band spectrum over a single fiber strand, delivering 760 MHz of fully occupied bandwidth.

As networks adopt additional 5G spectrum, legacy DAS architecture requires updates to support new frequency bands, as well as time division duplexing (TDD) timing sequence, which is critical for precise synchronization in 5G networks. SOLiD's ALLIANCE 5G DAS platform offers the simplest, most reliable TDD operation, with synchronization occurring closer to the mobile device for robust reliability and peak performance.

"Steeped in the history and culture of New Orleans, our award-winning Convention Center delivers remarkable experiences infused with southern hospitality," said Michael J. Sawaya, president and CEO of NOENMCC. "This in-building communications technology investment is a strategic part of our significant capital improvement project designed to meet the highest possible technology and sustainability standards to delight exhibitors and attendees alike."

"At Wireless Services, we are gratified to partner with SOLiD as we continue our legacy of reliable wireless deployments in large, complex public venues," said Aron Matassa, partner/CEO, Wireless Services. "Based on our past experience working with SOLiD, we are confident that the ALLIANCE 5G DAS platform will deliver on the promise of pervasive 5G coverage throughout the New Orleans convention center."

"With 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space under one roof and widely fluctuating capacity needs, this project presents considerable challenges for in-building connectivity," said Scott Deweese, president of SOLiD Americas. "The SOLiD ALLIANCE 5G DAS offers a modular, scalable design to support massive mobile traffic demands and simplify future technology evolution, improving overall service quality to transform the hospitality guest experience."

The ALLIANCE Mid-Band HROU_4000 deployment expands on existing SOLiD DAS deployments that provide commercial and public safety communications at the NOENMCC. In addition to delivering affordable high performance, SOLiD equipment also offers industry-leading sustainability, making it an ideal choice for the gold-level LEED-certified convention center.

DAS system upgrades are scheduled to be completed before important upcoming events at the convention center, including activities related to the 2025 Super Bowl, which will be held nearby.

About SOLiD

SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular at many of the world's best-known and most challenging venues — from the busiest airports and subways to Fortune 500 corporate buildings, hospitals, hotels, universities, sports venues, government, industrial, and logistics facilities. SOLiD continuously innovates to deliver best-in-class connectivity solutions that scale to every need. For more information, visit www.solid.com/us.

About Wireless Services

Wireless Services stands at the forefront of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) integration, boasting decades of expertise in designing, implementing, and maintaining intricate wireless infrastructures. From renowned landmarks to bustling stadiums, airports, commercial hubs, educational institutions, and industrial complexes nationwide, our unparalleled solutions cater to all commercial, private, and public safety needs. Explore further at www.wirelessservices.com.

SOURCE SOLiD