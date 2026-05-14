Solid Tumor Treatment Race Heats Up as Multi-Billion-Dollar Oncology Market Enters High-Growth Phase

Market News Updates News Commentary

Breakthrough immunotherapies, ADCs, and precision oncology platforms continue driving major investor attention across the global cancer treatment sector

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentum around solid tumor cancer treatments is picking up fast as new technologies and therapies continue delivering encouraging results across some of the hardest-to-treat cancers. From lung and breast cancer to colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, drug developers are making real progress with next-generation immunotherapies, targeted treatments, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). What's getting the industry excited is that many of these newer therapies are showing stronger response rates while potentially causing fewer side effects than traditional chemotherapy. Large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech firms are pouring billions into oncology research right now, and recent clinical trial wins have only added to the optimism surrounding the space. Capitalize on the booming biotech sectors and watch these companies as they expand market reach, accelerate growth, and unlock new opportunities: GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP), Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTV), Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS).

The financial opportunity tied to solid tumor treatments is also becoming impossible to ignore. Industry analysts estimate the global solid tumor market was worth roughly $431 billion in 2025 and could climb past $2.1 trillion by 2034 as cancer rates rise and more advanced therapies reach patients. At the same time, the broader cancer immunotherapy market is expected to more than double over the next several years, fueled by growing demand for precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches. Investors are paying especially close attention to companies developing therapies that target cancer at the molecular level, since those treatments are increasingly viewed as the future of oncology care.

Another major reason for the excitement is the growing success of combination therapies, where companies are pairing immunotherapies with targeted drugs or biologics to improve patient outcomes. This approach is showing promise in several aggressive solid tumor cancers where treatment options have historically been limited. The antibody-drug conjugate market alone is projected to become a multi-billion-dollar sector by the end of the decade, while lung cancer therapeutics continue to rank among the fastest-growing areas in healthcare. As more therapies move through late-stage trials and regulatory approvals continue accelerating, many analysts believe oncology could remain one of the strongest long-term growth sectors in biotech and healthcare for years to come.

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Trial of GTB-5550, a B7-H3-Targeted Natural Killer (NK) Cell Engager for Solid Tumors

GTB-5550 is now the 3rd TriKE® to enter the clinic and an expansion into a broader solid tumor opportunity, with the Phase 1 trial likely to focus on prostate cancer patients during the dose escalation phase

Company anticipates providing updates in 2H 2026 as enrollment progresses through dose escalation cohorts

GT Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced that the first patient was dosed in a Phase 1 dose escalation basket trial evaluating GTB-5550, its B7-H3-targeted natural killer (NK) cell engager for solid tumors expressing B7-H3.

"Dosing the first patient in our GTB-5550 Phase 1 trial is a pivotal milestone for GT Biopharma and represents the natural evolution of our TriKE® platform into the broader opportunity of treating patients with a variety of solid tumors. The ongoing Phase 1 progress with GTB-3650 in hematologic malignancies now gives us the confidence to advance the platform with GTB-5550 to target B7-H3, which is broadly expressed across many of the most common and difficult-to-treat solid tumor cancers. We look forward to providing updates on the trial's progress throughout the second half of 2026.", said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma.

The Phase 1 trial with GTB-5550 will be the first nanobody TriKE® tested with more patient-friendly subcutaneous dosing. The Phase 1a dose escalation portion of the trial will focus primarily on enrolling prostate cancer patients and evaluate up to 6 dose levels to identify the maximum tolerated dose (MTD). After the dose escalation phase, the Phase 1b expansion component will enroll patients with up to 7 different tumor types (castration-resistant prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer) and further evaluate its safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

"Patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer have B7-H3 expressed in over 90% of tumors and PSA can serve as an early biomarker of therapeutic activity. We look forward to evaluating GTB-5550 across multiple solid tumor types as we continue dose escalation.", said Dr. Nicholas Zorko, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Oncology and Transplantation, The University of Minnesota.

GTB-5550 will be administered by subcutaneous (SQ) injection in the abdominal area for 5 consecutive days during Week 1 and Week 2 followed by 2 weeks of no treatment. One treatment cycle is 4 weeks in duration. Subsequent cycles receive treatment three times weekly for 2 weeks followed by 2 weeks of no treatment. A minimum of 2 cycles is planned, and patient-appropriate disease reassessment is performed after 2 cycles and every 8-12 weeks thereafter. Treatment may continue until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, patient refusal, or treatment is no longer in the best interest of the patient. Patients are followed for 12 months to determine progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). More details can be found on clinicaltrials.gov with the identifier: NCT07541573. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for GT Biopharma by visiting: https://www.gtbiopharma.com/news-media/press-releases

Recent News, Strategic Developments, and Growth Catalysts Shaping the Biotech and Pharmaceutical Sectors Include:

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with debilitating autoimmune diseases, recently announced positive initial clinical data from ongoing clinical trials evaluating AlloNK® (also known as AB-101) in combination with rituximab. As of the April 3, 2026 data cutoff, the initial clinical dataset includes 21 refractory RA patients with at least 12 weeks of follow-up, including 13 patients with six months of follow-up, from Artiva's company-sponsored Phase 2a basket trial and an investigator-initiated basket trial evaluating AlloNK in B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. The broader autoimmune dataset also includes 11 SjD patients and five SSc patients, including seven SjD patients and four SSc patients with at least six months of follow-up.

Artiva also announced alignment with the FDA on a single registrational randomized controlled trial design for AlloNK in refractory RA expected to enroll approximately 150 RA patients who have had an inadequate response to two or more biologic or targeted synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (b/tsDMARDs) of distinct classes. Patients are expected to be randomized 2:1 to receive AlloNK plus rituximab or rituximab alone, with ACR50 response at six months as the primary efficacy endpoint.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing a transformative pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cellular immunotherapies broadly to patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, is presenting data this week featuring its off-the-shelf CAR T-cell programs FT819, FT839, and FT836 at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting to be held in Boston, MA, May 11–15, 2026.

"We are excited to highlight our leadership in delivering off-the-shelf CAR T cells with less-intensive or no conditioning chemotherapy to ensure broad patient accessibility," said Bob Valamehr, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fate Therapeutics. "With FT819, we are demonstrating that it is feasible to drive CAR T-cell efficacy with less-intensive or no conditioning chemotherapy in SLE and believe that eliminating the need for intensive conditioning chemotherapy has the potential to significantly improve the safety and clinical benefit of cellular therapies. With our next generation CAR T-cell programs, FT836 and FT839, we are illustrating that through precise multiplexed-engineering of iPSCs to generate clonal master banks that serve as the starting point for large scale manufacture of uniform and consistent drug product, it is feasible to tackle complex multicellular diseases, support functional persistence without the need for intensive conditioning chemotherapy, and create synergy with standard-of-care therapies to deliver effective treatments for patients with unmet need."

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a commercial-stage immunotherapy company, recently announced it will present new treatment comparison results evaluating ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) versus nadofaragene firadenovec-vncg and TAR-200 in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS), with or without papillary disease, at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting (AUA 2026) in Washington, DC, May 15-18. An additional oral presentation will include new insights into research of intravesical recombinant BCG (rBCG) in BCG-naïve patients.

These analyses are clinically relevant for urologists managing an increasingly complex NMIBC treatment landscape, particularly among patients with BCG-unresponsive disease. In the context of limited direct comparative data, cross-trial analyses may provide important context to inform treatment selection and sequencing. By evaluating ANKTIVA + BCG relative to other available options, these data may help characterize comparative efficacy and durability of response within current treatment paradigms.

Coherus Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS), recently reported financial results for the first quarter 2026, and provided an overview of recent business highlights. "We are executing well on our integrated financial, commercial and development strategy that maximizes LOQTORZI's potential in NPC and in combination with our pipeline products." said Denny Lanfear, Coherus Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We also continue to explore opportunities across cancers and non-proprietary novel combinations with tagmokitug, our potentially best-in-class CCR8 Treg depleter, and are encouraged given our previously reported clinical data including anti-tumor activity, safety data, tumor biomarker data and PK data."

"Casdozokitug is the only known clinical stage IL-27 antagonist, and the first line HCC study in combination with LOQTORZI is now fully enrolled. We are tracking to initial data around mid-year." said Rosh Dias, MD, Chief Medical Officer. "The tagmokitug program is also on track, with continued enrollment across all cohorts. We also continue to progress the first-in-class pasritamig combination study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), which we anticipate initiating in the fall. We are on target for multiple data readouts as planned in 2026."

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