Solid Waste Authority Approves 40-Year Master Plan to Solve the Solid Waste Crisis in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 17, 2026, the Governing Board of the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County (SWA) approved a 40-year Solid Waste Management and Recycling Master Plan (Master Plan). The approval set in motion a 120-day window for the SWA's 28 member municipalities and Broward County to vote "Yes" to put the Master Plan into action.

"This is a once-in-a-generation chance to solve Broward's trash crisis," said Mike Ryan, Chair of the SWA's Executive Committee and Governing Board and Mayor of the City of Sunrise. "One city can't solve this alone. Together, we can secure the lowest and best price to responsibly recycle and dispose of our trash and stop relying so heavily on landfilling and burning."

The stakes are high. In Broward County more than five million tons of trash is generated each year, about 20,000 pounds every minute, and the landfill and waste-to-energy facility are almost maxed out. Countywide, the recycling rate is low (38%) well below other counties and the state's 75% goal. As the population increases, so will the amount of trash, and the current fragmented system will cost residents and businesses more in the future.

The Master Plan charts a course to negotiate better pricing by combining trash tonnage, expanding and increasing recycling, recovering valuable items from the waste stream that could be reused locally and beneficially, and significantly decreasing dependence on landfilling and waste-to-energy through waste reduction, diversion, and reuse. The Master Plan also supports continuous public education and outreach to engage residents, businesses, and visitors to produce better economical outcomes.

The SWA's coordinated approach makes financial sense. By working together, municipalities will gain stronger bargaining power, "most favored nation" pricing, and long-term cost stability.

"This is our chance to control our economic destiny," said Ryan. "By sticking together, we can keep the cost to responsibly manage our trash as low as possible for our residents and businesses. We cannot afford to let this opportunity fail."

Following the Governing Board's approval, attention now shifts to commission chambers across Broward. Enough of the 28 member municipalities and the County must vote "yes" prior to August 14, 2026, to move the Master Plan forward. On April 23, 2026, the City of Coconut Creek, the Village of Sea Ranch Lakes, and the Town of Southwest Ranches were the first three SWA members to hold a vote and all three commissions voted unanimously to move the Master Plan forward.

As members of the SWA, cities will still control their own waste and recycling collection services and each have a seat on the SWA's Governing Board. "If this gets approved, the SWA remains active, we implement the Master Plan, and we abandon the failed fragmented system we have now," explained Ryan.

Residents can view the schedule to see when their City Commission will consider the item at https://browardswa.org/master-plan-voting-schedule/.

Everyone can do something now to get involved and show their support. Sign the pledge to reduce waste and recycle right at www.browardrecycles.org.

About the Solid Waste Authority of Broward County

The Solid Waste Authority of Broward County is a partnership between Broward County and 28 member cities working toward a sustainable, long-term waste management strategy. Committed to innovation and environmental stewardship, the SWA focuses on reducing waste, increasing recycling, and implementing smart solutions for a cleaner future. For more information, visit browardswa.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902, [email protected]

SOURCE Solid Waste Authority of Broward County