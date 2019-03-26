Solidarity HealthShare, America's Pro-Life Health Sharing Alternative to Premiere the Movie UNPLANNED an Abortion Exposé

PHOENIX, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidarity HealthShare, a pro-life, life affirming alternative to traditional health insurance is proud to premiere UNPLANNED. Based on the incredible true story of Abby Johnson, a former clinical director of Planned Parenthood, who has become one of the most prolific pro-life activists after witnessing the savagery of abortion.

Solidarity HealthShare will host a premiere of UNPLANNED Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Ahwatukee 24. The movie premieres nationwide in theaters Friday, March 29, 2019.

UNPLANNED exposes the abortion industry, specifically Planned Parenthood and their for-profit business, killing countless of innocent babies every year, even in the late-term. "We are honored to have Abby Johnson and her family as members of Solidarity HealthShare. She is an incredible heroine and true advocate for the pro-life movement. Abby's story will profoundly impact American's views on abortion— and be a force continuing to change hearts and minds promoting a pro-life culture in America," said Solidarity HealthShare COO, Chris Faddis.

"Solidarity HealthShare is an amazing, life-affirming option for affordable healthcare, better options and peace of mind. My family and I could not be happier as members of Solidarity. Working with Solidarity to promote 'Unplanned' has been a joy and I am so appreciative and grateful for their support. I hope every Solidarity member sees the film so they know exactly what Solidarity supports and that they too become passionate supporters of life," said Abby Johnson, CEO and Founder of And Then There Were None.

Proceeds from the premiere will fund Aid to Women Center, a local Catholic, non-profit pregnancy center whose mission is to educate, support, and encourage women and families through pregnancy, providing compassionate care no matter the circumstances.

"Solidarity HealthShare is an affordable, moral, viable alternative to traditional health insurance. We offer a life affirming option for women and their families that unlike most healthcare plans never pays for abortions. We are also working tirelessly, promoting legislation that prevents tax payer funding of abortion and exposing plans that cover the life-ending procedure," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley Hahn.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well- formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming healthcare, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic healthcare culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare