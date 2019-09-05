Solidarity HealthShare CEO Meets With White House Staff, Discusses How President Trump's Executive Order Empowers Members Of Healthcare Sharing Ministries To Take Control Over Their Healthcare Sharing Resources

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- President Trump recently signed an Executive Order requiring hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers to publicly disclose secretly negotiated prices they charge insurance companies for services. For the first time, it would expose the actual cost of care, creating greater transparency which leads to improving competitive pricing and quality, giving patients greater control.

Solidarity HealthShare's CEO, Brad Hahn, recently met with members of the Domestic Policy Council and the Department of the Treasury at the White House. Discussions focused on ways to best implement the Executive Order supporting the use of healthcare sharing ministries like Solidarity HealthShare, a Catholic-centered, moral alternative to traditional healthcare insurance.

"We are so pleased to see the Trump Administration taking on the traditional healthcare system. Our healthcare system is broken. The United States spends more per person on healthcare than any other developed nation. A third party pays the bills, there is no transparency, the patient is oblivious of costs; profit models determine pricing, leading to skyrocketing costs, often with poor patient outcomes," said Hahn.

The healthcare industry has long been criticized for its secretive culture. Negotiated contracts between insurers and hospital systems are often contingent upon confidentiality agreements.

"The rule would reveal how widely costs for care vary in the U.S. For example, a magnetic-resonance image of the lower back costs $141 at an imaging center in Jefferson, LA, but runs $7,646 at a hospital in Torrance, CA, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article," said Hahn.

The order highlights healthcare sharing ministries like Solidarity HealthShare and considers allowing medical expenses to be tax deductible and encourages the use of Health Savings Accounts, a model Solidarity HealthShare supports. On average member families pay $449 a month with an annual unshared amount of $1,500.00. On average Solidarity saves 60% off of its members' submitted medical expenses.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming healthcare, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare

Related Links

https://www.solidarityhealthshare.org

