Solidarity HealthShare is Once Again Proud to be a Major Sponsor of the March For Life

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidarity HealthShare is pleased to announce it is once again a major sponsor of the 47th Annual March For Life, the world's largest annual human rights demonstration to be held in Washington, DC January 24, 2020. The theme for this year's March is Life Empowers: Pro-Life is Pro-Woman.

"We at Solidarity HealthShare strongly believe and support this year's Pro-Life is Pro-Woman theme. Our mission is to make abortion illegal, unthinkable. We are committed to keeping abortion out of healthcare and instead provide women with life affirming solutions including education such as NaProTECHNOLOGY and natural family planning (NFP). We also support pro-life women's health/pregnancy centers," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.

Solidarity HealthShare is a community helping one another pay for health care expenses, keeping costs down by negotiating fair, reasonable pricing. The health care ministry provides a pro-life alternative to traditional health insurance. Unlike many other plans, it never pays for abortion. It has a member care team who facilitates members' costs by negotiating reasonable prices, on average saving members 60%. Members can also keep their doctors.

"We consistently advocate protecting our members' freedom of conscience by working with legislators in Washington to strengthen conscience protections. Solidarity is also working hard to pass legislation preventing taxpayer funding of abortion and to warn Americans when plans cover the procedure," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis.

Solidarity HealthShare is a health care sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming health care and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic health care culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare

