Solidarity HealthShare Partners with Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions, a Company Considered the Gold Standard in Health Care Cost Containment

TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidarity HealthShare proudly announces a new partnership with Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS), a health care cost containment company. The alliance, effective immediately, will better control medical costs for members through reference-based reimbursements, negotiations with providers, and preferred provider agreements.

"Our goal is to improve the health care sharing experience for our members while keeping their medical costs fair and reasonable. AMPS is not only considered the industry leader, but they are also passionate about health care sharing," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis.

Solidarity HealthShare is not insurance, but a community that shares in one another's health care burdens, both spiritual and financial.

The new partnership in combination with the Trump Administration's recent expansive health care transparency rules to force hospitals to disclose health care costs is monumental to Solidarity HealthShare members. Patients will see upfront actual prices for common medical treatments, spurring competition and lowering costs.

What AMPS offers Solidarity HealthShare members:

Access to over 1 million providers

Provides fair and just pricing for our members

Advocates to assist members in understanding provider charges, preventing overpayments

Assist members if a provider is unfamiliar with Solidarity HealthShare or settle billing disputes

"This is a big win for our members. AMPS brings great value to our members through bill repricing, care navigation, and balance bill assistance. This partnership advances our ongoing efforts to demand price transparency which lowers members' costs," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.

Solidarity HealthShare is a Christian health care sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming health care, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

