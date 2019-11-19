Solidarity HealthShare Praises Trump Administration's Expansive Health Care Transparency Rules That Will Force Hospitals and Insurers to Disclose Actual Health Care Costs

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health and Human Services issued two rules Friday requiring hospitals and insurers to publicly disclose costs patients actually pay for health care services, including doctor visits and prescription drugs. The greater transparency will lead to competitive pricing, increased quality care, and greater patient control.

"This President has proven time and time again that he's committed to radically transforming our mangled health care system. The Solidarity HealthShare model strives for transparency of our members' medical bills resulting in savings of over 60%. Information empowers all of us to be active stewards of our healthcare expenses," said Solidarity HealthShare President, Chris Faddis.

Officials say the rules would unravel the confusing, complex matrix of health care prices, allowing patients to comparison shop.

"American patients have been at the mercy of a shadowy system with little access to the information they need to make decisions about their own care," said Health and Human Services Secretary, Alex Azar.

Under the new rules, hospitals will have to provide insurer-specific rates in a computer-friendly on-line posting for 300 specific services including colonoscopies, x-rays and joint-replacement surgeries.

"Health care in our country is in direct opposition to a competitive marketplace. We spend more per person on health care than any other developed nation. Consumers need transparency to comparison shop. At Solidarity, we've seen first-hand the egregious overpricing by some health care providers, some as high as 1000% of fair and reasonable pricing for cash pay patients," said Solidarity HealthShare's CEO, Bradley L. Hahn.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming healthcare, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

