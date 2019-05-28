Solidarity HealthShare, the Only Healthcare Sharing Ministry Providing Mental Health Services, Recognizes May as Mental Health Month

"Good mental health is critical to everyone's overall health and well-being. We are excited to announce our partnership with Dr. Gregory Popcak, the Founder and Executive Director of the Pastoral Solutions Institute. Our members will now have resources and professional services to help them overcome marital conflict, childrearing problems, depression, anxiety and stress," said Solidarity HealthShare COO, Chris Faddis.

At Solidarity HealthShare members share in expenses for office visits, treatment, medication, and emergency hospitalization for mental health needs and up to twenty (20) visits per membership year for psychiatric or psychological counseling.

"Maintaining good mental health is essential to a healthy lifestyle. It can stave off or even help reverse chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Most mental health issues are common and treatable, addressing them early can help prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions," said Solidarity HealthShare Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. John Oertle.

"Studies show faith and prayer can have a significant impact on treatment outcomes. Our healthcare ministry is founded on the teachings of Catholic Church, and a large part of our mission is to support our members through prayer, spiritual guidance and outreach. Pastoral Solutions Institute will provide the resources committed Catholics need to live more faithful and abundant lives," said Solidarity HealthShare CEO, Bradley L. Hahn, Esq.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well- formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming healthcare, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic Catholic healthcare culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

