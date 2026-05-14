[solidcore] and SiteRise Drive Scalable Studio Growth Across the U.S., Surpassing 250 Locations

From fragmented workflows to unified execution—platform powers faster, more efficient studio rollouts nationwide

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- [solidcore] , one of the nation's fastest-growing boutique fitness brands, and SiteRise , a real estate development and project management platform from The Oak Group , today highlighted the success of their strategic partnership. Over the past two years, the partnership has powered [solidcore]'s real estate development and studio expansion across the U.S.

From fragmented workflows to unified execution-platform powers faster, more efficient studio rollouts nationwide.

Since the start of the partnership, [solidcore] has leveraged SiteRise's platform to procure, plan, and manage more than 250 prospective studio locations, transforming how its development, design, construction, and operations teams collaborate to bring new studios to market.

As [solidcore] continues to expand its national footprint, SiteRise has become a critical system of record, enabling the company to scale efficiently without increasing operational complexity or headcount.

"Scaling a national footprint requires more than just great locations—it demands precision, communication, and real-time visibility across every function," said Lou Benedetto, Senior Director of Development at [solidcore]. "SiteRise has evolved how we operate, breaking down silos and giving our teams a single source of truth to move faster and smarter."

Before adopting SiteRise, key workflows across [solidcore]'s development lifecycle were fragmented across multiple tools and teams. Today, SiteRise centralizes data and workflows across legal, operations, design, construction, and facilities, enabling seamless collaboration across a growing team of stakeholders.

Key outcomes of the partnership include:

250+ locations procured, planned, or executed within the platform

Expansion into new markets, including San Diego and San Francisco

Improved forecasting capabilities, enabling more strategic and predictable growth

Increased operational efficiency without expanding the development team

By integrating with tools like Asana and Google Workspace, SiteRise adapts to [solidcore]'s existing workflows—ensuring that critical data is accessible across teams and systems, rather than locked in silos.

"SiteRise isn't just a tool—it's the connective tissue across our entire development process," added Lou. "It allows us to take learnings from every project and apply them to the next, continuously improving how we scale."

SiteRise enables [solidcore] to bring all stakeholders into a shared environment—what the teams describe as "one sandbox"—where real estate decisions, project updates, and performance insights are visible in real time.

This unified approach has enhanced cross-functional communication, reduced delays and misalignment across teams, enabled faster decision-making through centralized data, and created a scalable foundation for long-term growth.

"Brands like [solidcore] are redefining how physical retail and experiential businesses scale, and that requires a fundamentally different operating model," said Dillon Okner, Founder of SiteRise and Founding Partner at The Oak Group. "By unifying data, workflows, and teams in one platform, we're enabling organizations to move faster, make smarter decisions, and scale with far greater precision."

As [solidcore] continues expanding into new markets and increasing its studio footprint, SiteRise is helping ensure that growth remains sustainable—balancing speed with operational excellence.

Rather than increasing team size to support expansion, [solidcore] has been able to optimize its existing development team, using SiteRise to increase output, visibility, and communication across every project.

The partnership reflects a broader shift in how modern brands approach real estate and development—moving from fragmented processes to integrated, data-driven platforms.

To learn more about how SiteRise helps brands streamline site selection and scale expansion, visit www.siterise.app or request a demo at www.siterise.app/request-demo .

About SiteRise:

SiteRise, from The Oak Group, is a platform built to help brands plan, open, and scale physical locations with greater speed and control. It brings site selection, deal tracking, and development workflows into one place—giving real estate, legal, design, and construction teams a shared system to collaborate and execute more efficiently. By integrating with existing tools and centralizing critical data, SiteRise serves as a single source of truth for multi-site growth.

To learn more, visit www.siterise.app and follow SiteRise on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About The Oak Group:

The Oak Group is a full-service retail development, design, and construction firm specializing in rapid, multi-site buildouts and renovations. The team supports brands at every stage of expansion—from real estate search and financial planning to design, vendor sourcing, and construction execution—helping ensure projects are delivered on time, on budget, and at scale. With experience supporting leading brands including Apple, Tesla, GAP, and Allbirds, The Oak Group combines operational expertise with a hands-on approach to streamline complex development processes. The company is also the force behind SiteRise, its platform designed to bring greater visibility and coordination to multi-site growth.

To learn more, visit www.theoakgroup.llc or follow The Oak Group on LinkedIn .

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is the nation's leading high-intensity, low-impact strength training brand, offering targeted strength workouts on a custom-built reformer. Designed for those who defy complacency, [solidcore] classes utilize slow, controlled movements to push muscles to failure, maximizing strength and endurance while minimizing impact on joints. Since its founding in 2013 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., [solidcore] has expanded to over 165 studios nationwide, establishing itself as a pioneer in boutique fitness and redefining strength training for every body. For more information, visit www.solidcore.co .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

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SOURCE SiteRise