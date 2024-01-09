[solidcore] rolls out class format, Starter50, to studios nationally for clients new to the workout

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- [solidcore], the national studio-based strength training workout, has announced a new creative campaign, Fail With Us, across the brand's owned, paid and direct-to-consumer marketing channels as well as out-of-studio. Fail With Us aims to put failure, one of [solidcore]'s most unique characteristics, front and center for clients who find growth in overcoming the physical and mental challenges the workout presents.

[solidcore] Announces New Creative Campaign, Fail With Us, Just In Time For Resolution Season [solidcore] Announces New Creative Campaign, Fail With Us, Just In Time For Resolution Season

"Just in time for the New Year and resolution season, we wanted to introduce a new campaign to remind clients that embracing failure in all forms is welcome in our community, because at [solidcore] that means you're getting stronger, said Bryan Myers, Predident & CEO of [solidcore]. "We know that nothing incredible is accomplished in life without a healthy dose of failure along the way, and this new direction reinforces [solidcore]'s mission to empower those seeking to push their limits in and out of studio.

The campaign was brought to life by Farrynheight, the brand's new Creative AOR. It is filled with bold, edgy and dynamic content created and produced by Farrynheight that flips the meaning of failure on its head and depicts what it means to show up for yourself in class.

"We are so thrilled to join forces with [solidcore] during this pivotal phase of growth," says Farryn Weiner, CEO and founder of Farrynheight. "Together, our goal is to acknowledge the brand's remarkable successes while pushing creative boundaries to solidify [solidcore]'s leadership position in the market. Through impactful brand campaigns and multi-channel initiatives, we are focused on delivering a world-class brand experience across both studio and digital platforms."

In conjunction with the campaign, the workout company has announced the national rollout of a beginner class format called Starter50, designed to introduce new clients to [solidcore]'s community and workout. In fact, clients who take Starter50 are more than 15% likely to commit to their [solidcore] goals after learning the fundamentals in the introductory class. This class is now available to clients at all 110+ locations across the country. Starter50 introduces the foundational elements of the signature 50-minute workout, moves at a more accessible pace, and includes more demonstrations to ensure clients are setup for success to experience both a safe and effective workout.

For more information about [solidcore], Fail With Us, and Starter50, visit https://www.solidcore.co/

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner. [solidcore] differentiates itself by bringing different levels of intensity and efficiency to the workout and the overall experience – attracting those who believe that the joy is in the work, and that there is always work to be done. With a focus on empowering [communities] and creating a space where everyone feels inspired, included, and seen, [solidcore] is on a mission to help people create the strongest version of themselves.

About Farrynheight

Farrynheight is a woman-owned boutique collective of expert, fluid marketers, creatives, and strategists. Sitting at the intersection of an in-house team and creative agency, Farrynheight takes a human-first, mobile and global approach to building brands and operationalizing them. Led by award-winning brand architect Farryn Weiner (Sweetgreen, Michael Kors, Jetsetter.com), they've built centers of excellence in brand marketing, social media, influencer, and creative, raising brands like Walmart Creator, W Hotels, Spotify, Twice, New Balance, Rent the Runway, Quinn, Planta, and True Food Kitchen.

Media Contact:

Kristin Adomaitis, [email protected]

SOURCE [solidcore]