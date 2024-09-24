The brand direction elevates [solidcore], highlighting its role as a transformative modality that empowers members to push beyond their limits – inside and outside the studio, for both physical and mental growth

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, [solidcore] – the targeted strength training workout – cements its position as the essential routine for growth-minded individuals. The brand direction refines and reiterates the company's commitment to delivering measurable results, helping clients develop physical and mental strength inside and outside the studio. This direction highlights [solidcore]'s role as the foundational routine for those who seek to push their limits.

[solidcore] Rolls Out New Visual Identity and Mission: Inspiring Every Active Person to Discover Their Strongest Self

"We're sharpening our focus on what sets [solidcore] apart: our commitment to creating the strongest version of yourself," said Bryan Myers, President & CEO of [solidcore]. "The work you do in the studio powers everything from your 9-to-5 to your 5-to-9, your run club, your mindset at home, your stance in the boardroom, your energy on vacation. This isn't just a workout; it's a catalyst for personal strength and growth that our members carry with them in every aspect of their lives."

As part of this elevation, [solidcore] will introduce a bold, new visual identity and narratives that highlight the stories of our members, coaches and community. This elevated platform brings the brand's ethos to life, illustrating its impact both inside and outside the studio. The brand evolution was developed in partnership with creative agency Farrynheight.

About [solidcore]

[solidcore] is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down slow-twitch muscle fibers, allowing them to build back stronger and leaner. Unlike traditional Pilates, [solidcore] is built around targeted strength training, designed for individuals who seek measurable progress. With a focus on intensity, efficiency, and results, [solidcore]'s mission is to challenge every client to seek their strongest self through the world's most transformative health and fitness movement.

