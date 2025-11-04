Solidec Partners with Lynas Rare Earths to Advance Sustainability in Critical Mineral Processing

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidec , a pioneer in decentralized chemical manufacturing, today announced a landmark agreement with Lynas Rare Earths , the world's only commercial producer of separated light and heavy rare earth oxides outside China. This strategic collaboration will accelerate commercialization of Solidec's hydrogen peroxide generation technology, a key enabler for more efficient, less carbon-intensive materials processing in rare earth production.

"Hydrogen peroxide is essential to rare earth production, yet centralized manufacturing adds cost and complexity," said Ryan DuChanois, co-founder and CEO of Solidec. "By generating peroxide directly on-site, we're reinventing the chemical supply chain for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability."

Under the agreement, Solidec will deploy a first-of-a-kind pilot at Lynas's facility in Australia, capable of producing up to 10 tons of hydrogen peroxide per year. The partnership combines Lynas' processing expertise and operational scale with Solidec's proprietary technology, which offers a secure, cost-effective supply of low-carbon hydrogen peroxide. Success of the pilot would build the foundation for large-scale deployments across Lynas' operations.

"This partnership with Solidec is another milestone on the path to achieving our Towards 2030 vision," said Luke Darbyshire, General Manager of R&I at Lynas. "Working with Solidec allows us to establish transformative chemical supply pathways that align with our innovation efforts, while contributing to our broader vision for secure, sustainable rare earth supply chains."

Solidec's autonomous, on-site generators are powered by a novel reactor that can manufacture a broad spectrum of essential chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide, formic acid, acetic acid, and syngas. The company's flagship hydrogen peroxide generators deliver hydrogen peroxide using only air, water, and electricity. Solidec's unique reactor architecture unlocks a simpler, more efficient process for producing hydrogen peroxide than the traditional anthraquinone process used today.

"This collaboration is a major milestone for Solidec and a catalyst for sustainability in rare earths," said Yang Xia, co-founder and CTO of Solidec. "Solidec's technology can reduce the carbon footprint of hydrogen peroxide production by up to 90%. By combining our generators with the scale of a global leader in rare earths, we can contribute to a more secure, sustainable supply of critical minerals."

Rare earth elements are essential components in high-performance magnets, electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced electronics. As global demand for rare earths continues to rise, securing a resilient and sustainable supply chain is key to unleashing growth in industries at the forefront of innovation. Together, Solidec and Lynas are positioned to reshape rare earth processing and align it with the needs of a rapidly evolving global economy.

ABOUT SOLIDEC

Solidec is chemical manufacturing, simplified. Using air, water, and electricity our autonomous generators produce the world's most essential chemicals, on site and on demand.

Our mission is to pioneer on-site chemical manufacturing technologies and processes that are economically and environmentally sustainable. Our flagship hydrogen peroxide generators provide significant cost control while reducing the carbon footprint of critical industries, from water and wastewater treatment, to semiconductor manufacturing, food and beverage, and mining.

Solidec is proudly headquartered in Houston, Texas. To learn more, visit www.solidec.com .

ABOUT LYNAS RARE EARTHS

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (Lynas) is an integrated rare earths miner and producer and the world's only commercial producer of both separated Light and Heavy rare earths outside of China. Lynas was established as an ethical and responsible rare earths producer and has supplied separated rare earths to manufacturing supply chains in east Asia, North America and Europe for over 10 years.

More information is available at www.lynasrareearths.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Solidec

[email protected]

Lynas Rare Earths

Media enquiries: [email protected]

T: +61 8 6241 3800

SOURCE Solidec