Solidion Technology Awarded Grant From The U.S. Department of Energy

Grant Proceeds Will Accelerate Research and Commercialization of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, was notified by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) that it has been awarded a grant to advance research and development of Electrochemical Manufacturing of High-Performance Graphite Based on Biomass-Derived Carbon. This award is one of the projects funded by ARPA-E, the Advanced Research Projects Agency, from their highly competitive OPEN program.

The Company previously announced that it had received the prestigious 2025 R&D 100 Award in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS).

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY GRANT

Collaboration: Research to be conducted jointly with Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Independence: Assists in the Department of Energy's mission to reduce imports of critical energy materials from foreign sources, improve American energy independence, and ensure that the U.S. maintains a technological lead in developing and deploying advanced energy technologies.

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, stated:

"This award demonstrates the cutting edge superiority of Solidion's extensive patent portfolio and innovation. As a U.S. manufacturer, Solidion is poised to take advantage of its vast technological abilities"

