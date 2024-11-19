Solidion Technology Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced silicon anode and battery technology materials provider (the "Company" or "Solidion"), today announced its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Previously Announced Recent Business Highlights

Technological Advancements:

Developed and secured a newly granted U.S. patent for technology enabling 5-minute charging of lithium batteries across all climates, overcoming a key barrier to electric vehicle ("EV") adoption by ensuring fast, safe, and weather-independent charging. This innovation leverages a graphene-based heat spreader for optimal battery temperature control, positioning Solidion as a leader in advancing EV infrastructure and addressing consumer range anxiety.

of lithium batteries across all climates, overcoming a key barrier to electric vehicle ("EV") adoption by ensuring fast, safe, and weather-independent charging. This innovation leverages a graphene-based heat spreader for optimal battery temperature control, positioning Solidion as a leader in advancing EV infrastructure and addressing consumer range anxiety. Expansion of the Company's industry-leading intellectual property portfolio 1 with 20 new U.S. patents granted this year. The portfolio offers patents for a diverse range of advanced anode materials, spanning from sustainable graphite to silicon oxide (SiOx), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacities ranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g (milliamp-hour per gram). The intellectual property also features non-silane gas based and graphene-enhanced versions for automakers and other energy storage applications.

with this year. The portfolio offers patents for a diverse range of advanced anode materials, spanning from sustainable graphite to silicon oxide (SiOx), silicon (Si), and protected lithium metal anode, delivering specific capacities ranging from 300 to an extraordinary 3,500+ mAh/g (milliamp-hour per gram). The intellectual property also features non-silane gas based and graphene-enhanced versions for automakers and other energy storage applications. Achieved third-party validation for the Company's innovative, cost-effective process that eliminates the need for toxic silane gas and CVD techniques. This milestone positions Solidion to become a key North American supplier in the rapidly growing energy storage battery market, offering materials that enhance energy density, and seamlessly integrate with existing battery manufacturing processes.

Business Development and Corporate Updates:

Signing of the strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar Materials Company on November 8, 2024 to accelerate the commercialization of Solidion's groundbreaking silicon-based anode technology. This collaboration strengthens Solidion's position in the U.S. market, leveraging its extensive patent portfolio to drive advancements in battery efficiency, energy density, and domestic manufacturing opportunities.

on to accelerate the commercialization of Solidion's groundbreaking silicon-based anode technology. This collaboration strengthens Solidion's position in the U.S. market, leveraging its extensive patent portfolio to drive advancements in battery efficiency, energy density, and domestic manufacturing opportunities. Bitcoin purchases are now part of the Company's corporate treasury strategy, which includes allocating 60% of excess cash reserves, interest earnings, and a portion of future capital raises, reflecting confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value, inflation hedge and compelling investment. The Company will continue to explore opportunities to evolve its allocation to Bitcoin and enhance shareholder value.

purchases are now part of the Company's corporate treasury strategy, which includes allocating 60% of excess cash reserves, interest earnings, and a portion of future capital raises, reflecting confidence in as a store of value, inflation hedge and compelling investment. The Company will continue to explore opportunities to evolve its allocation to and enhance shareholder value. The inclusion into the Russell 3000® Index, enhancing Solidion's visibility among institutional investors and positions the Company to attract broader market interest and capital.

CEO Statement:

"Solidion is well positioned for the rapidly changing political landscape as a low-cost U.S. manufacturer," said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology. "We have achieved several milestones that several competitors have yet to achieve, despite spending exponentially more than Solidion".

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

$4.2 million loss from continuing operations, including increased spending on third-party validation testing for automakers.

loss from continuing operations, including increased spending on Net Loss of $6,636,679 , with EPS of - $0.07 , including a non-cash loss of $9,654,799 on issuance of PIPE common stock and warrants.

See below for additional information on Solidion's operational results:

Summary of Statements of Operations





For the Three Months Ended

September 30,





2024



2023















Net sales

$ -



$ 1,315

Cost of goods sold



-





-

Operating expenses



4,193,006





1,439,900

Total other income (expense)



(2,443,673)





1,091

Net Income (loss)

$ (6,636,679)



$ (1,437,494)



























Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by $2,753,106 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by third party validation testing of our proprietary silicon anode, professional fees, stock-based compensation, insurance, and other administrative costs associated with the Company operating as a public entity as of February 2, 2024.

Other Income (expense)

Other expense increased by $2,444,764 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. This increase was largely driven by a gain of $7,232,835 due to a change in the fair value of derivative liabilities related to the Forward Purchase Agreement, and warrants related to the Private Placement financing. Additionally, there was a loss of $9,654,799 from the issuance of common stock and warrants related to the August Private Placement financing.

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of Solidion and additional information can be found in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024 (the "Form 10Q"). This earnings release should be read together with the information contained in the Form 10-Q.

About Solidion

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

Solidion offers two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anode less lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion's solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of Solidion's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Solidion's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Solidion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are available on Solidion's website, and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Solidion does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

1 Source: Silicon Anode for Li-ion Batteries - Patent Landscape 2022 - FLYER (knowmade.com)

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.