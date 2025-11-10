Solidion Technology Showcases High Performance Pouch Cell For Use in Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Solidion Technology, Inc.

Nov 10, 2025, 06:00 ET

Solidion's Prototype Pouch Battery Cell Demonstrates High Power Stability

DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, is in the process of commercializing a cutting edge pouch cell for specific use in industrial and military drones.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE POUCH CELL TECHNOLOGY

  • High Power Stability: 9.5Ah Pouch Cell retains approximately 95% of capacity at 10c

  • Competitive Edge: Most Pouch Cells on the market retain 78% of capacity at 5c

Solidion plans on making its Pouch Cell available in the second quarter of 2026.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of  battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems, including including UPS systems serving the artificial intelligence (AI) data center market and electric vehicles for ground, aerospace, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 525 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane gas free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc., (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

