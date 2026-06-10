Solidion Technology Withdraws Previously Filed Registration Statement

The withdrawal does not reflect any change in the Company's business outlook, operating strategy, or confidence in the value of its assets

DALLAS, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced that it has withdrawn its previously filed Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After careful review of current market conditions and deal terms, management and the Board of Directors concluded that proceeding with the offering at this time would not appropriately reflect the value the Company is building for shareholders.

Solidion remains well-positioned to access the capital markets and is committed to doing so at a time and on terms at a time and on terms that best support the Company's strategic objectives and reflect the intrinsic value of its business.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane-gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.