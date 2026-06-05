Solidion Technology's 30+ Patents for Space-Based Artificial Intelligence Batteries Include the Highest-Performing Patented Lithium Anode Protection Technology

Game-Changing Anode Protection Platform Enabling All Ultra-High Energy Lithium Metal Batteries for Space and Commercial Applications

DALLAS, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology Inc. ("Solidion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, today announced a patented breakthrough in lithium metal battery technology that removes the key stumbling blocks against full-scale commercialization of lithium-sulfur, lithium-air, and anodeless lithium metal batteries.

All Solid-state Li-metal Battery Architecture

This technology further solidifies Solidion's leadership position in powering the rapidly expanding space and lunar economy. Solidion's lithium battery-enabling platform will deliver reliable, high-performance power storage for satellites, low-Earth orbit (LEO)-based AI data centers, crewed spacecraft, and future lunar infrastructure.

This lithium metal anode protection platform, protected by 30+ patents, addresses the following three technical barriers that have thus far prevented large-scale implementation of ultra-high energy lithium metal batteries: (1) continued reactions between the electrolyte and lithium metal; (2) lithium dendrites that could penetrate through the separator or solid-state electrolyte layer, creating internal shorting and thermal runaway; and (3) large gaps between the lithium metal layer and the solid-state electrolyte that diminish battery performance.

The strategic importance of Solidion's battery technology may be briefly summarized below:

For the space industry : the lithium metal batteries, as illustrated in the diagram below, are well-suited for powering all space infrastructure and space vehicles.

: the lithium metal batteries, as illustrated in the diagram below, are well-suited for powering all space infrastructure and space vehicles. Down-to-earth applications : Beyond space, Solidion's platform powers electric vehicles, drones, robots, and AI data center UPS systems.

: Beyond space, Solidion's platform powers electric vehicles, drones, robots, and AI data center UPS systems. Domestic supply chain security: With over 385 patents, U.S.-based green graphite production ramp, and silicon-anode leadership, Solidion supports American space leadership by reducing reliance on foreign battery materials — a critical consideration for national security-oriented space programs.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion Technology (NASDAQ: STI) is an advanced battery technology solutions provider focused on manufacturing next-generation battery materials and components, and developing high-performance batteries for energy storage, including UPS systems serving the AI data center market, electric vehicles, and aerospace applications. The Company holds a portfolio of over 385 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, silane-gas-free and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, and advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

For more information, please visit www.solidiontech.com or contact Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STI) (the "Company," "Solidion," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Solidion Technology, Inc.