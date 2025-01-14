Solidion Technology's Chief Science Officer Delivers Keynote at Prestigious Advanced Materials Summit in Abu Dhabi

Dr. Bor Jang Showcases Graphene's Transformative Potential for Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STI), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, proudly announces that Dr. Bor Jang, the company's Board Chairman and Chief Science Officer, delivered the keynote address at the Innovative & Industrial 2D/Advanced Materials Summit & Expo (I2DM2024) in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The I2DM Summit convenes the world's foremost researchers, industry leaders, and visionaries to explore and unlock the boundless potential of Advanced Materials, including graphene, a two-dimensional (2D) wonder material. Dr. Jang, a pioneering figure in graphene innovation, shared insights on its transformative applications in energy storage and battery technologies.

A Legacy of Innovation

Dr. Jang's credentials are unparalleled in the field of materials science. A graduate of MIT with MS and PhD degrees, he has held prestigious roles, including Dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science and Professor at Wright State University. His remarkable achievements include:

Discovery of Graphene (2002): Dr. Jang filed the world's first patent application on graphene.

Breakthrough Inventions: His team pioneered graphene supercapacitors (2006) and graphene-enabled batteries (2007).

Prolific Innovator: Co-inventor of over 680 U.S. patents and 200+ international patents (issued and pending).

Recognition as a National Academy of Inventors Fellow (2019): Honoring his contributions to innovation.

Keynote Highlights:

Dr. Jang's keynote addressed the transformative role of graphene in energy storage, emphasizing its applications in anodes, cathodes, and current collectors for next-generation batteries, including:

Lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and consumer electronics.

Lithium-metal and lithium-sulfur batteries offering higher energy density and improved safety.

offering higher energy density and improved safety. Aluminum-ion batteries, an emerging solution for sustainable energy storage.

Dr. Jang demonstrated how graphene's superior conductivity, lightweight properties, and mechanical strength enable batteries to achieve higher energy density, longer lifespans, and faster charging capabilities—critical advancements to meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion's (NASDAQ: STI) core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Solidion holds a portfolio of over 550 patents, covering innovations such as high-capacity, non-silane gas and graphene-enabled silicon anodes, biomass-based graphite, advanced lithium-sulfur and lithium-metal technologies.

