SolidMaker Launches the Most Affordable, User-Friendly Desktop Laser SLA 3D Printer Ever Designed

HONG KONG, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidMaker, a leading innovator in 3D printing, announces the launch of their latest 3D printer. This cost-effective, versatile and easy-to-use printer makes highly accurate and fast SLA printing affordable for anyone. SolidMaker is available now on Kickstarter. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/solidmaker/1974136161?ref=7sj293&token=47e3d9a7.

SolidMaker

As the 3D printing market has matured, prices on FDM and LCD printers have become more affordable for hobbyists and professionals alike. But for the best quality printing with professional level results, stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers are the logical choice. They produce models with the smoothest finish, stunning details and incredible accuracy that outperforms other 3D printing methods.

In contrast to other 3D printers, such as FDM, which build models line-by-line, stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers use a powerful UV laser to project a complete slice of a geometric 3D object onto a liquid bath of photosensitive resin and render layer by layer. This results in faster printing, higher precision and unbeatable surface finishes. Until now, quality SLA printers have been cost prohibitive for most users and have remained in limited use, mostly with professionals and industry applications. Now, with SolidMaker, that all changes.

"Our goal with SolidMaker was to deliver the power and precision of stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing without the high cost and difficult learning curve of existing printers. To do so, we took the best SLA technology, redesigned the format as a compact desktop unit and created an intuitive control interface that makes high-quality 3D printing as easy as pushing a button. With SolidMaker, anyone can unlock their creativity and start 3D printing from their home, office or school." -Tin Yang, CEO SolidMaker.

Although small enough to fit on a desktop, SolidMaker employs a large build platform for volumes up to 120x120x150mm, making it ideal for medical models, architecture renderings and other large form printing needs. For any application, the results are impressive, delivering 0.003/0.01mm XYZ accuracy and smooth surface finishes for truly astonishing high-resolution 3D prints. Along with high precision and incredible detail, SolidMaker maintains excellent printing speed of up to 320mm/s, much faster than other printers on the market.

The printer has a fully developed and easy-to-use software called SolidPreform, along with a user interface that makes 3D printing easy for anyone and uses a thorough system of tests to avoid printing errors before they occur. With hobbyists and consumers in mind, SolidMaker is intuitive and easy to use. With a one-button print process and easy to understand controls, children and adults alike can easily start their 3D printing with a system that is truly plug and play.

