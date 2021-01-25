SolidProfessor and Hawk Ridge Systems Launch Strategic Partnership to Support the Evolving Needs of Engineers

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidProfessor, the largest online training platform for engineering design, and Hawk Ridge Systems, the leading provider of 3D design software, manufacturing, and printing solutions, have formed a new strategic partnership. Through this partnership, SolidProfessor and Hawk Ridge Systems are committed to helping engineering teams operate more efficiently by equipping them with the best-in-class tools and skills to be leaders in their space. With shared roots in the early days of Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corp. and a combined four decades of experience in the engineering design sphere, this collaboration presents bold new opportunities for engineering technology and skill development.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with Hawk Ridge Systems and enter into a new age of opportunities," says Pedro Santana, President and Cofounder of SolidProfessor. "We've always seen Hawk Ridge Systems as a key player in 3D design technology. Their experience, deep knowledge of the industry, and customer-centric mindset mirror our own. It was only natural to begin this relationship."

This strategic partnership emerges after a tumultuous year for many businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The transformative year has accelerated the transition to online, on-demand training for engineers — who traditionally have attended in-person classroom sessions. Says Tony Glockler, CEO and Cofounder of SolidProfessor: "Since the pandemic hit, we've seen online training go from innovative to essential. However, Hawk Ridge Systems shared our vision for the future of engineering design technology and training long before the pandemic. Because of this common perspective, we're confident that this partnership will be invaluable for their customers and ours for the new challenges ahead."

About SolidProfessor

Since its founding in 2003, SolidProfessor has evolved into an industry-leading, online learning platform with a community of more than 300,000 learners. SolidProfessor's online platform features 400+ online, expert-guided courses in SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Inventor, Mastercam, GD&T, 3D printing, and more, and is equipped with progress tracking, a reporting dashboard, and the ability to fully customize training programs for your design team's needs. To learn more, please visit our website.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DExperience, CAMWorks, HP and Markforged. Recognized as a global leader by Dassault Systèmes SOLIDWORKS Corp., Hawk Ridge Systems has been awarded the #1 Worldwide SOLIDWORKS Reseller title many times since its inception in 1996.

Contacts

SolidProfessor

Sarah Schiro, Director of Marketing

+1 866-966-6977 x138

[email protected]

https://www.solidprofessor.com/

Hawk Ridge Systems

Kimberly Enright, Vice President of Marketing

510-336-8924

[email protected]

https://hawkridgesys.com/

Related Images

solidprofessor-and-hawk-ridge.png

SolidProfessor and Hawk Ridge Systems

SolidProfessor and Hawk Ridge Systems Announce a Strategic Partnership

Related Links

SolidProfessor for Business

SOURCE SolidProfessor