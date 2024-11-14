SolidRun and Amarisoft Reveal Small Footprint, Low-Power ARM-Based Cellular Network Solutions

Combining SolidRun's COM Express 7 module featuring the NXP Layerscape LX2160A SoC, HoneyComb workstation and tech from Amarisoft, provides scalable and reliable cellular network solutions for various applications

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced a collaboration with Amarisoft to deliver a portable, low-power Arm-based cellular network solution. Based on SolidRun's COM Express 7 module equipped with the NXP® Semiconductors Layerscape® LX2160A and SolidRun's HoneyComb workstation and equipped with a software-defined radio (SDR) card and RAN and Core Network software from Amarisoft, this alternative to traditional x86-based cellular network solutions reduces power consumption while maintaining high performance.

Amarisoft's comprehensive 4G and 5G technologies, from RAN to Core Network solutions and SDRs, complement SolidRun's high-performance Arm-based hardware, delivering a flexible platform for integrators to build their 4G/5G product or for developers testing in the lab . Thanks to its pure software approach, Amarisoft Core Network and RAN are highly configurable and can be adapted to a variety of use cases. New features can be added by a simple software upgrade, accelerating the test and deployment cycle. Additionally, Amarisoft solutions are run on pure CPU without requiring any external accelerator or FPGAs reducing drastically the overall cost of the platform.

The platform also offers both split 8 and 7.2 allowing the compatibility with a variety of radio units from different vendors.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SolidRun and NXP to provide an off-the-shelf Arm-based 4G/5G network solution to the market. This collaboratively developed, small-footprint platform supports a variety of industry needs, whether by increasing signal strength to enhance the public network coverage for a better user experience or by building a private network for enterprises or factories." said Neda Nikaein, VP Product and Operations at Amarisoft. "The solution offers a highly cost-effective and flexible alternative to existing solutions, adapting to the evolving needs of our partners."

"This collaboration is a perfect example of the flexibility and performance-per-dollar value that this powerful solution offers," said Jon Nettleton, Chief Software Architect at SolidRun. "By partnering with Amarisoft, we're enabling developers to access a powerful, scalable, and energy-efficient platform that accelerates the development and deployment of next-gen 4G/5G networks."

With low power consumption and flexible configurations, this solution is ideal for industries needing scalable, reliable connectivity, such as private 5G deployments, telecommunications, and IoT.

"We are happy to have Amarisoft and SolidRun as part of NXP's ecosystem," said Wim Rouwet, Senior Principal Engineer at NXP. "The Layerscape LX2160 SoC with its balance of compute performance to power consumption and networking I/O capabilities, supports the network infrastructure and UE emulation markets of Amarisoft, without footprint power drawbacks of traditional x86 systems. It is well-positioned in the market for ad-hoc, private, small cell and similar networking applications."

WEBINAR RECAP:

SolidRun, Amarisoft, and NXP recently hosted a webinar that showcased how Arm-based cellular network emulation solutions—built on SolidRun's COM Express 7 module featuring NXP's Layerscape LX2160A—are transforming the telecommunications landscape. The webinar detailed the performance, energy efficiency, and flexibility of these innovative systems, along with insights into next gen 4G/5G deployments designed to meet the industry's evolving demands. If you missed it, the webinar recording is available to watch at IWPC Library.

For those attending Electronica in Munich, SolidRun personnel will be present and available to discuss these advancements and more. Contact us to schedule a meeting: https://www.solid-run.com/contact-us/.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on Arm and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

About Amarisoft

Founded in 2012 by Fabrice BELLARD and Franck SPINELLI, Amarisoft (www.amarisoft.com) is a disruptive software company dedicated to Telecom industry. We are delighted to bring affordable and high-quality solutions to the 4G/5G community to unleash creativity and ultimately expand communications among people. Accessible technology is the foundation of Amarisoft success stories. The company goal is to develop a technology that significantly improves the life of as many people as possible no matter where they are located. We are working on helping companies of all sizes to become players in mobile networks of existing and next generations.

