SolidRun and Leopard Imaging Collaborate to Accelerate Edge AI Vision Development

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SolidRun

Aug 06, 2026, 11:00 ET

ACRE, Israel and FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer of embedded computing and edge AI solutions, and Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in embedded vision and camera technology, today announced a technology collaboration to simplify and accelerate the development of next-generation edge AI vision applications.

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Leopard Imaging's Sony IMX678 camera module integrated with the SolidRun HummingBoard Hailo-15 AIOT platform demonstrating real-time AI object detection.
Leopard Imaging's Sony IMX678 camera module integrated with the SolidRun HummingBoard Hailo-15 AIOT platform demonstrating real-time AI object detection.

As AI-powered vision becomes increasingly important across industrial automation, robotics, intelligent transportation, security, and medical imaging, developers face growing pressure to reduce integration effort and shorten time-to-market. By combining Leopard Imaging's industry-leading camera technology with SolidRun's Hailo-15 AI platforms, the collaboration provides customers with a pre-validated solution that enables them to focus on application development rather than hardware integration.

Through this collaboration, Leopard Imaging's MIPI CSI-2 camera modules have been validated and optimized for use with SolidRun's Hailo-15 System-on-Module (SoM) and HummingBoard Hailo-15 AIOT platforms. The integrated solution combines advanced imaging, embedded AI processing, and production-ready hardware into a single platform for rapid development and deployment.

The solution currently supports Leopard Imaging camera modules based on Sony's IMX678 and IMX334 image sensors. When paired with the Hailo-15 platform, developers benefit from dual 12-megapixel Image Signal Processors (ISP), AI-powered image enhancement, and up to 20 TOPS of edge AI performance for demanding real-time vision workloads.

The companies have jointly validated camera compatibility, image quality, and platform integration, helping customers reduce engineering risk, shorten development cycles, and accelerate the transition from prototype to production.

"Our mission has always been to simplify the development of advanced embedded AI systems," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun. "By collaborating with Leopard Imaging, we are delivering a validated AI vision platform that removes much of the complexity of camera integration and allows developers to focus on creating innovative AI applications instead of solving hardware integration challenges."

"Leopard Imaging is committed to delivering industry-leading embedded camera modules that provide the image quality, reliability, and performance required for demanding vision applications," said Bill Pu, Co-founder and CEO of Leopard Imaging.

The combined solution is ideally suited for a broad range of edge AI applications, including:

  • Smart security and surveillance
  • Intelligent transportation systems
  • Industrial automation
  • Robotics and autonomous machines
  • Smart retail
  • Medical imaging
  • Smart city infrastructure

The joint solution is available today through SolidRun's Hailo-15 System-on-Module, HummingBoard Hailo-15 AIOT, and evaluation kits. Developers can begin evaluating the platform immediately using production-ready hardware, software support, and documentation.

About SolidRun

SolidRun develops and manufactures high-performance System-on-Modules (SoMs), Single Board Computers (SBCs), industrial edge AI platforms, and embedded networking solutions for industrial, IoT, AI vision, and communications markets. The company's open, scalable hardware platforms enable customers worldwide to accelerate the development of intelligent embedded systems.

About Leopard Imaging

Leopard Imaging Inc. is a global leader in embedded camera and AI vision technology, providing advanced camera modules and imaging solutions for robotics, industrial automation, autonomous systems, medical devices, and edge AI applications. The company partners with leading semiconductor manufacturers to deliver production-ready imaging solutions worldwide.

Media Contacts

Mirna Waldman
Business Development Manager
[email protected]

Edge Computing Solutions - Modular & Scalable: SolidRun

Ariel Zhang
Marketing Strategist
[email protected]

Leopard Imaging Inc.

SOURCE SolidRun

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