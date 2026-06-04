SolidRun and Peridio Accelerate Development of Physical AI Deployments by Adding Avocado OS to RZ/V2N Vision AI Platforms

With Avocado OS Now Available on the HummingBoard RZ-V2N-AIoT and SolidSense AIoT V2N, Teams Can Move from Prototype to Deployed Fleet in Weeks, Not Months

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance system-on-module (SOM) solutions, single-board computers (SBC), and network edge solutions, and Peridio, the company behind Avocado OS, the production-grade operating system purpose-built for Physical AI, today announced the availability of Avocado OSon SolidRun's RZ/V2N-based platforms. With this milestone, developers building vision AI systems for industrial automation, remote sensing, and outdoor monitoring applications now have a complete, production-ready path from hardware evaluation to large-scale fleet deployment.

A Complete, Production-Ready Path for Physical AI

The Renesas RZ/V2N SoC at the heart of SolidRun's RZ/V2N SOM delivers a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 processor running at up to 1.8GHz, a dedicated DRP-AI3 neural accelerator with up to 15 TOPS of AI inference performance, an Arm Mali-G31 3D GPU, and 4K H.264/H.265 video encode/decode, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x memory. The HummingBoard RZ-V2N-AIoT puts that compute to work as a developer single-board computer, offering industrial I/O including dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN-FD, RS232/RS485, and MIPI-DSI display support across an extended -40°C to 85°C temperature range. The SolidSense AIoT V2N packages the same RZ/V2N compute into a self-contained, IP64-rated outdoor gateway with an integrated Sony IMX678 camera, IR illumination, and wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE, designed for autonomous operation in remote, infrastructure-free environments on battery or solar power.

Now paired with Avocado OS, these platforms add a production-hardened software layer that eliminates the infrastructure work that traditionally delays physical AI deployments. Together, SolidRun's hardware and Peridio's Avocado OS provide a tightly integrated foundation that lets teams focus on their application rather than the infrastructure needed to get it to market and keep it running.

"Getting to a working prototype is only half the battle in physical AI. The harder problem is deploying, managing, and maintaining those systems at scale. By making Avocado OS available on our RZ/V2N-based platforms, we're giving developers a clear, proven path from prototype to production fleet, backed by the hardware performance and reliability they need for demanding vision AI workloads," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun.

Avocado OS: Production-Grade Linux Built for Physical AI Fleets

Peridio's Avocado OS is a purpose-built, production-grade Linux distribution designed to close the "infrastructure gap" that separates a working prototype from a deployed, managed fleet. Rather than leaving teams to assemble this infrastructure themselves, Avocado OS delivers it as an integrated, validated package from day one:

Validated BSP for the SolidRun RZ/V2N SOM, targeting the HummingBoard RZ-V2N-AIoT developer board and SolidSense AIoT V2N outdoor gateway

Atomic OTA updates with automatic rollback, ensuring safe and reliable firmware delivery across fleets of any size

Secure boot and full-disk encryption for hardware-rooted device security

Fleet-wide CVE tracking and software bill of materials (SBOM) support, aligned with EU Cyber Resilience Act requirements

Streamlined provisioning workflows that dramatically reduce time from unboxing to production deployment

"SolidRun's RZ/V2N platforms are exactly the kind of purpose-built vision AI hardware that Avocado OS was designed to support. With validated hardware and production-ready software in a single, integrated package, teams can eliminate months of infrastructure work and get their physical AI applications to market faster, and manage them reliably once they're there," said Bill Brock, CEO at Peridio.

Accelerating Vision AI Across Industrial and Edge Applications

Target applications enabled by the combined SolidRun + Avocado OS platform include:

Industrial Automation & Machine Vision: High-bandwidth AI inference with DRP-AI3 acceleration for inspection, quality control, and closed-loop control systems

High-bandwidth AI inference with DRP-AI3 acceleration for inspection, quality control, and closed-loop control systems Mobile Robotics / AMRs & AGVs: Edge vision AI for autonomous navigation and real-time perception in systems that can't afford connectivity dependencies

Edge vision AI for autonomous navigation and real-time perception in systems that can't afford connectivity dependencies Remote Sensing & Outdoor Monitoring: The SolidSense AIoT V2N, a self-contained outdoor vision gateway with an integrated Sony IMX678 camera, IR illumination, and battery/solar power, pairs with Avocado OS for fleet-managed deployments in wildlife monitoring, perimeter surveillance, smart agriculture, and environmental sensing

The SolidSense AIoT V2N, a self-contained outdoor vision gateway with an integrated Sony IMX678 camera, IR illumination, and battery/solar power, pairs with Avocado OS for fleet-managed deployments in wildlife monitoring, perimeter surveillance, smart agriculture, and environmental sensing Smart Infrastructure & Predictive Maintenance: Always-on edge analytics with secure, fleet-managed OTA update delivery for demanding industrial environments

Always-on edge analytics with secure, fleet-managed OTA update delivery for demanding industrial environments Edge AI Inference at Scale: Production-ready deployment of vision models with the operational infrastructure needed to keep them current and secure in the field

Availability

Avocado OSis available now on SolidRun's RZ/V2N-based solutions. Customers can access Peridio's Avocado OS documentation and device support at docs.peridio.com/hardware/solidrun/hummingboard-rz-v2n-aiot.

For more information about the SolidRun RZ/V2N SOM and supported software, visit solid-run.com/embedded-industrial-iot/renesas-rz-family/rz-v2n-som/.

Click here for the press kit.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture, and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers. By providing the edge computing, AI inference and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com.

About Peridio

Peridio is the production infrastructure for Physical AI, helping teams take embedded Linux deployments from prototype to fleet-scale production. Its platform combines Avocado OS — a turnkey, immutable, Yocto-based Linux distribution — with Peridio Core for OTA updates, observability, and fleet operations, delivering a modern developer experience with the production rigor required for AI hardware at scale. By simplifying embedded Linux development and operations, Peridio helps engineering teams reduce complexity, accelerate time-to-market, and reliably operate AI devices in production. Learn more at www.peridio.com

Media Contacts:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

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949-346-1984

SOURCE SolidRun