SolidRun Unveils Next-Gen COM Express Type 6 Modules for Rugged Edge AI Systems

Built for performance and maintainability, the Ryzen™ AI Embedded P100-based modules are the first in a broader next-gen Cx6 lineup planned by SolidRun

NUREMBERG, Germany and TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Embedded World 2026, SolidRun , a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance system-on-module (SOM) solutions, single-board computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, announced its new P100 COM Express® Type 6 module family, powered by AMD Ryzen™ AI Embedded P100 processors. Designed for real-world edge deployments where systems don't sit still, the P100 COMx6 series targets mobile platforms as well as harsh, mission-critical environments across industrial automation, transportation, medical systems, and robotics.

"Edge AI is moving out of controlled environments and into the real world, like mobile platforms, harsh industrial sites, and mission-critical deployments where serviceability, and longevity matter as much as raw compute," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO of SolidRun. "Our new P100 COM Express Type 6 modules are built to deliver powerful AI performance at the edge while improving the mechanical durability and serviceability product developers need to deploy confidently in demanding environments."

Rugged, Serviceable Memory That's Built for Motion

A key innovation of the P100 COMx6 series is SolidRun's LP-CAMM2 memory integration in an industrial COM Express Type 6 module, delivering the best of all worlds: the serviceability of modular memory with the mechanical robustness typically associated with soldered memory and the low power consumption of LPDDR5.

In plain terms: this platform is designed so engineers and OEMs can repair, swap, or service memory more easily, while also improving resistance to the real-world failure modes that show up in moving systems.

What makes LP-CAMM2 significant to the P100 COMx6:

Field serviceability and upgradeability like traditional modular memory

Improved vibration tolerance through more robust mechanical retention; screw-lock retention to help reduce connector movement over time in mobile platforms

High-bandwidth LPDDR5X-class performance (up to 8533-9600 MT/s) for fast AI and sensor data processing

These benefits make the platform ideal for rail systems, mobile robotics, automated machinery, heavy vehicles, aerospace and defense, marine platforms, and mobile medical devices.

AI Performance for Real-Time Vision, Robotics, and Control at the Edge

Powered by AMD's latest CPU, GPU, and NPU architectures, the P100 COMx6 series is designed for real-time analytics, machine vision, and autonomous control in edge systems that demand near real-time and reliable operation. The module family delivers up to 50 TOPS from the integrated NPU and up to 59 TOPS total AI performance across the SoC, enabling data scientists to accelerate edge inference while maintaining embedded-friendly power profiles.

Designed for Extreme Environments and Flexible Deployment

These high-endurance industrial edge AI modules support an extended temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and configurable power envelopes of 15W to 54W, enabling flexible deployment in fanless, sealed, and high-performance systems. The result is a robust, maintainable platform that's well-suited for continuously running systems deployed in extreme conditions.

HoneyComb Evaluation Platform Available to Accelerate Development

To expedite prototyping and reduce time-to-market, SolidRun offers a HoneyComb evaluation platform for the P100 COM Express Type 6 family. Following SolidRun's established HoneyComb approach, the platform enables customers to quickly evaluate, test, and prototype with the P100 COMx6 modules in real-world applications and can serve as a baseline for carrier customization tailored to specific deployment requirements.

Key target applications include:

Mobile Robotics / AMRs / AGVs: Edge inference and perception workloads with improved resilience for systems in motion

Edge inference and perception workloads with improved resilience for systems in motion Transportation & Rail Systems: Rugged edge compute for monitoring, analytics, and real-time decisioning in mobile environments

Rugged edge compute for monitoring, analytics, and real-time decisioning in mobile environments Industrial Automation & Machine Vision: High memory bandwidth and AI acceleration for inspection, analytics, and closed-loop control

High memory bandwidth and AI acceleration for inspection, analytics, and closed-loop control Mobile & Harsh-Environment Medical Systems: Reliable edge performance for mobile carts, diagnostics, and connected clinical devices

Reliable edge performance for mobile carts, diagnostics, and connected clinical devices Heavy Machinery & Off-Highway Platforms: Edge AI for sensor-driven automation and predictive maintenance where durability is critical

Availability

The SolidRun P100 COM Express Type 6 module family and HoneyComb evaluation platform are available today at solid-run.com. Customers will be provided with a comprehensive software support package and access to SolidRun's support tools to streamline development and accelerate deployment.

For more information about SolidRun's P100 COM Express Type 6 modules and the HoneyComb P100 evaluation platform, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-networking/honeycomb-ryzen-ai-p100/.

For more information about SolidRun, visit www.solid-run.com.

Click here for the press kit.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture, and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers.

By providing the edge computing, AI inference and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com .

Media Contacts:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE SolidRun