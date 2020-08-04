SolidRun and Virtium Lead the Charge Towards a 5G Connected Future

TEL AVIV, Israel and RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated move to 5G communications has begun and now most industries are working towards building the infrastructure to support the vast coverage and incredible speed that comes with it. SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, and Virtium®, a leading provider of industrial-grade solid-state drive (SSD) and memory solutions, have announced a collaboration to provide the industry with essential building blocks for creating new technologies for the network edge that fully benefit from 5G.

The two companies are working together to leverage SolidRun's CEx7 16-core LX2160A Computer-on-Module and ClearFog CX LX2K network computing platform, and Virtium's StorFly® M.2 SATA industrial-grade SSDs, DDR4 memory modules and StorKit™ SSD software, to usher in the next generation of edge-computing solutions that emphasize speed, connectivity, efficiency and data security across 5G networks.

"We see many industries looking to the near-zero latency of 5G as being the key to unlocking the true potential of Industrial IoT, but to benefit from these speeds, having the right hardware is critical," said Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "We saw an opportunity to create a variety of solutions ranging from computer on modules and carrier boards to rack-mount Arm servers that will expedite the proliferation of 5G across the entire ecosystem. Additionally, we're teaming up with key industry players, like Virtium, to ensure that our systems are paired with storage solutions that won't bottleneck data processing speeds or compromise data security."

"5G's unprecedented bandwidth will dramatically increase the demand for industrial-grade solid-state storage throughout the network infrastructure – especially at the edge, where low latency, high endurance and rock-solid security are imperative," said Virtium Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing Jacques Issa. "Collaborating with SolidRun as we have to develop complete solutions – edge-computing platforms with already-qualified SSDs, integrated software and memory – will help meet that demand and unleash the power and promise of 5G at the network edge."

Poised to deliver as much as a 2,000-percent increase in network speed and support for up to 10-times more device connections than 4G, all while reducing total network power consumption, 5G is expected to bring the Internet of Things (IoT) to new levels and dramatically boost the role data plays in society. According to a recent Ericsson Mobility Report, 190 million 5G subscriptions are expected by the end of 2020 and forecasted to grow to 2.8 billion in 2025, representing approximately 30 percent of total mobile subscriptions.

The speed and widespread coverage promised by 5G is poised to revolutionize several industries, including manufacturing, logistics, farming/agriculture, communications, industrial automation, healthcare, and energy. It will lay the framework for truly smart cities and usher in the age of autonomous transportation.

To design the systems needed to proliferate 5G across the entire ecosystem, hardware solutions that create, route or consume data at 5G speeds must be optimized for reliable transfer of data at incredibly fast rates and be protected against data loss from power failure, but must also offer a new level of security. Beyond how data is handled, these systems must also operate at low power and fit within form factor constraints all while still maintaining exceptional resilience to harsh environmental factors like heat, shock and vibration. These are value propositions that both SolidRun and Virtium are each well known for. Together, the two companies are able to support a wide range of edge computing applications for indoor and outdoor deployment.

To learn more about SolidRun's 5G-enabling solutions, please visit www.solid-run.com. To learn more about Virtium's 5G-compatible SSD and memory solutions, please visit www.virtium.com/industrial-ssds and www.virtium.com/industrial-grade-memory.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/SRV5G

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture, and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of computer-on-modules and single-board computers.

By providing the edge computing, AI inference and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com.

About Virtium

Virtium is a leading supplier of industrial-grade solid-state storage and memory solutions for the world's top OEMs. For more than two decades, the company has designed and built its SSDs, products in the USA, fortified by a global network of sales and support locations. Virtium's superior industrial embedded solutions and unsurpassed customer support consistently rate some of the highest customer-satisfaction surveys in the industry. For more information, please visit www.virtium.com.

Virtium and StorFly are registered trademarks and StorKit is a trademark of Virtium LLC.

