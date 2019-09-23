SolidRun Introduces ClearFog GTR A385 the First Fully Integrated Outdoor NVR PoE++ (90W) Networking Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer of high-performance, energy-efficient embedded networking and edge computing solutions, is today announcing the new ruggedized ClearFog GTR A385 platform. The new platform merges powerful computing with high-power PoE support, a range of wired and wireless connectivity options, and high-capacity storage support. The ClearFog GTR is built to meet the demanding needs of NVR and networking infrastructure markets, in outdoor and industrial environments.

Powerful integrated NVR industrial platform with PoE++ support

ClearFog GTR A385 family includes GTR S4 with up to 1 x 1GbE WAN (PD PoE support) and 4 x LAN (PSE PoE support) connectors; and GTR L8 with 1 x 1GbE WAN (PD PoE support) and 8 x 1GbE LAN (PSE PoE support) – both platforms offer up to 4 x 802.3bt (PoE++, up to 90W each), alternatively the GTR L8 can support up to 8 x 802.3at (PoE+, up to 30W each). Other features include 2 x SFP 2.5GbE connectors (1 x SFP on the GTR S4), on board DDR3L (up to 2GB), 1 x mPCIe LTE, a choice of 2 x mPCIe or 2 x SATA (7 pin), eMMC, 1 x USB 3.0, and GPIO header.

"The new ClearFog GTR A385 offers developers an advanced starting point in implementing modern Network Video Recording and industrial infrastructure solutions," says Shira Mayer, Networking LoB Manager at SolidRun. "ClearFog GTR integrates powerful processing, storage and a range of connectivity options, with high-power PoE support on a ruggedized industrial platform. The new platform provides a complete outdoor PoE NVR solution for a wide range of demanding applications."

ClearFog GTR A385 is housed in a ruggedized fanless metal enclosure with several assembly options. It offers great value for money, standing out as a highly integrated robust and energy-efficient platform. This new platform was designed to offer simple product development with wide software support, including Mainline Linux, Ubuntu, Debian, Yocto and OpenWRT.

