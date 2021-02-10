SolidRun Unveils 2-Inch-Cube, Quad-Core CuBox-M Micro Edge Computer Powered by NXP i.MX 8M Plus Processor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance edge computing solutions, today announced a new addition to its recently announced portfolio of i.MX 8M Plus powered solutions – the CuBox-M Micro Desktop Computer.

At 8 cubic inches (2"x2"x2"), CuBox-M offers developers an unwavering combination of design simplicity and engineering capability, while its remarkably small size makes it perfect for on-the-go demos and product development. The ultra-compact desktop computer comes packed with either a dual- or quad-core ARM® Cortex® A53 processor with integrated Cortex® M7 core, a Cadence® Tensilica® HiFi 4 DSP that supports voice and natural language processing chores, and an integrated neural processing unit for enhanced AI and machine learning capabilities at the edge.

The CuBox-M is perfect for software developers. "Not everyone working on Arm-based IoT software wants an exposed SBC lying on their desk with wires hanging out of it. Sometimes a software developer or machine learning researcher just wants a streamlined system to test their product on, be it an Android application or a new Edge-based AI inference algorithm," said SolidRun's chief systems architect Jon Nettleton. "CuBox-M offers them exactly that, a small, powerful, and cost-effective machine for testing software that benefits from the incredible capabilities of the new i.MX 8M Plus."

The CuBox-M comes equipped with multiple USB 3.0 interfaces and a 1080p HDMI output with plug-and-play desktop standards that software developers are used to. Additionally, SolidRun offers an optional upgrade that adds Power over Ethernet (PoE). Adding PoE makes it so that a single Ethernet cable connection serves double duty as a connectivity source and power source for the entire CuBox-M system - including attached peripherals. For those that require the freedom to do development work remotely, the CuBox-M travels well - requiring very little space in a travel bag.

What can you do with a CuBox-M?

Software development and testing

Camera-based image recognition

AI and machine learning inference at the edge

Connect and manage digital signage

Prototype virtual assistant and IoT applications

Control your smart home

For more information about the i.MX 8M Plus-powered CuBox-M microcomputer, please visit: https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-industrial-iot/nxp-i-mx8-family/imx8m-plus-som/

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a leading provider of computing and network technology designed to streamline the deployment of edge computing infrastructure, support embedded and IoT markets, and give rise to the vast adoption of AI and 5G. SolidRun's innovative solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and are available as off-the-shelf products and as components in the form of System-on-Modules and Single Board Computers.

By providing the edge computing, AI inference, and networking building blocks needed to architect the connected future, SolidRun helps its customers to realize technology's true potential for maximizing productivity. For more information, please visit www.solid-run.com.

SolidRun CuBox-M Specifications:

SOM Model NXP i.MX8M Plus Dual- / Quad-core Arm Cortex A53 up to 1.8Ghz (with Arm M7 GPP) Memory & Storage 4GB LPDDR4-4000 (can be configured up to 8GB) MicroSD slot 8GB eMMC storage Connectivity 2 x USB 3.0 1 x HDMI 2.0 1 x RJ45 Media HDMI 2.0 out (1080p @ 60Hz) I/O Indication LEDs RTC IR receiver OS Support Linux Kernel 4.9 Android Power 12V input DC jack Power Over Ethernet (optional) Environment Ambient temperature: 0°C to 40°C CPU die temperature: 0°C to 105°C Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90% Dimensions 5 x 5 x 5cm / 2"x2"x2" Enclosure Cube-shaped plastic enclosure

