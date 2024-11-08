SolidRun Unveils HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC for Industrial IoT and HMI Solutions Development

Harnessing the Robust Power of SolidRun's i.MX8M Plus SOM, This New SBC Delivers Unmatched

Flexibility, Connectivity, and Performance for Demanding Industrial Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announced the launch of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT single-board computer (SBC), a robust and customizable solution designed to meet the complex needs of Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Human-Machine Interface (HMI) applications. Pairing the vastly powerful i.MX8M Plus System on Module (SOM) from SolidRun which features the i.MX 8M Plus SOC from NXP, with a flexible carrier board boasting vast I/O and connectivity options, this high-performance SBC is set to transform industrial environments by bringing cutting-edge capabilities and exceptional reliability to IIOT and HMI installations.

The HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC addresses critical industrial demands by offering unparalleled resilience, expandability, and connectivity in a compact footprint. Built for environments requiring dependable performance under extreme conditions it supports temperatures from -40 to 85°C, making it ideal for a variety of industrial settings.

Power and Flexibility for Advanced IIOT Applications

Engineered for versatility, the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC supports a variety of industrial protocols, including multiple RS232, RS485, dual CAN-FD, and dual 1Gb Ethernet, allowing seamless integration into complex IIOT networks. With flexible power options, including a wide power range and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities, the board provides unmatched adaptability for various industrial use cases.

This adaptability makes it ideal for applications such as factory automation and smart energy management systems. For instance, its extensive connectivity enables real-time data collection from thousands of sensors across a factory floor, while its industrial protocol support ensures compatibility with critical control systems.

Expansive Connectivity and Real-Time Monitoring for HMI

High-quality graphics capabilities and extensive peripheral support make the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC a natural fit for HMI applications in industrial settings, enabling interactive interfaces for monitoring and controlling equipment. The board's powerful processing capabilities, driven by the i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core A53 processor (up to 1.8 GHz), and support for multiple M.2 expansions allow it to handle complex HMI tasks with ease.

In logistics and warehousing, for example, the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC can power interactive dashboards and kiosks that give real-time visibility into inventory levels and equipment performance, while LTE connectivity ensures uninterrupted access to cloud data, supporting seamless operations even in remote or sprawling facilities.

Scalability, Longevity, and Customization Options

Built for scalability and a long lifecycle, the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC supports multiple M.2 cards for LTE connectivity (with dual SIM support), AI accelerators, and NVMe storage. This expandability, combined with its 10-year longevity, ensures a cost-effective investment for IIOT ecosystems requiring sustainable performance and scalability.

The HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC also offers extensive customization options, making it highly adaptable to various deployment requirements. Its software support includes the latest Yocto and Debian BSP, along with drivers for TPM 2.0, RTC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and a wide range of interfaces, easing the development process for engineers and reducing time-to-market for industrial applications.

"We designed the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC to exceed the rigorous demands of modern industrial environments," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "This new SBC provides hardware manufacturers and system integrators with the flexibility, power, and connectivity required to implement advanced IIOT and HMI systems that will drive the future of industrial automation."

Product Specifications:

Processor : i.MX 8M Plus Quad-core A53, up to 1.8 GHz

: i.MX Plus Quad-core A53, up to 1.8 GHz Connectivity : 3x USB 3.0 type-A, 2x RS232, 2x RS485, 2x CAN-FD,

: 3x USB 3.0 type-A, 2x RS232, 2x RS485, 2x CAN-FD, Networking : 2x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 (one port with POE), LTE (dual SIM support), Wi-Fi/Bluetooth

: 2x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000 (one port with POE), LTE (dual SIM support), Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Display: MIPI-DSI interface, LVDS interface (eval kits include 7-inch touch display)

MIPI-DSI interface, LVDS interface (eval kits include 7-inch touch display) Power : Wide range with PoE support

: Wide range with PoE support Software : Yocto and Debian BSP with drivers for TPM 2.0, RTC, and peripherals

: Yocto and Debian BSP with drivers for TPM 2.0, RTC, and peripherals Temperature Range : -40 to 85°C

: -40 to 85°C Dimensions: 120x80x30mm, with DIN rail mounting option

Availability

Designed for versatile IIOT and HMI applications, this new SBC offers a powerful, industrial-grade solution starting at a competitive price. The HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC is now available for purchase through SolidRun's website, and through SolidRun's global network of distributors, including Future Electronics, Arrow Electronics and Avnet Silica.

Market-Ready Gateway Solution

Building on the capabilities of the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC, SolidRun introduces the new IIOT-200-8M Gateway—a market-ready industrial IoT gateway tailored for versatile applications. Designed to support multiple industrial protocols, including RS232, RS485, CAN-FD, and 1Gb Ethernet with Power over Ethernet (PoE), this gateway offers extensive connectivity options. It accommodates multiple M.2 cards, providing LTE connectivity with an M.2 B-key and dual SIM support, along with M.2 M-key compatibility for NVMe storage and a variety of AI accelerators. With additional addon card options for expanded functionality, the IIOT-200-8M Gateway is highly scalable and upgradeable, making it an adaptable solution for diverse industrial requirements. Housed in a rugged extruded aluminum chassis, it is also DIN rail-mountable for ease of deployment in demanding environments.

For more information about the HummingBoard i.MX8M IIOT SBC, visit https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-industrial-iot/nxp-i-mx8-family/hummingboard-imx8m-iiot-sbc. To learn more about SolidRun, please visit www.solid-run.com.

SolidRun is a gold member of the NXP Partner Program. Learn more.

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on Arm and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

Media Contacts:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

[email protected]

949-346-1984

SOURCE SolidRun