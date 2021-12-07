SolidRun's SOM Based On TI's AM64x Processor Fast Tracks Industrial IoT, Robotics and Mission Critical Communications Hardware Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidRun, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance System on Module (SOM) solutions, Single Board Computers (SBC) and network edge solutions, today announces its new SOM powered by the AM64x processor family from Texas Instruments (TI). Featuring best-in-class real-time and low-latency processing, this new SOM targets industrial IoT and industrial machinery applications.

The AM64x SOM is aimed at applications that require a combination of precise real-time processing and application processing, and comes equipped with two Cortex A53 cores for OS-level and applications processing, up to four Cortex R5F cores for real-time computing, servo control and functional safety, and an isolated Cortex M4 MCU channel for error monitoring. This SOM also packs a ton of innovative features that make it excellent for mission-critical applications, such as an integrated MCU subsystem and diagnostic libraries, inline ECC, an isolated Cortex-M4 core that can work independently from the SoC, secure boot with hardware-enforced root of trust and more.

Architected using TI's efficient 16nm FinFET production technology, these new TI AM64x processor-based SOMs consume little power, support fanless design, and are robust to extreme environments ranging from -40°C to 85°C. Measuring in at just 47 x 30mm in size, these SOMs pack far more than the AM64x processor. Each SOM is equipped with onboard eMMC storage, a sub-1GHz MCU for radio communication, and up to three gigabit Ethernet physical layer transceivers.

To maximize the AM6442 processor's multi-protocol industrial ethernet support, the SOM leverages two built-in gigabit industrial communications subsystems (PRU-ICSSG), that support industrial ethernet protocols such as Profinet IRT, Profinet RT, EtherNet/IP, EtherCAT and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN). Paired with high-speed PCIe, USB 3.0 and integrated ethernet switch interfaces, as well as general industrial connectivity options like UART, I2C, CAN and ADC, the SOM is the ideal foundation for industrial communications systems, factory automation, industrial robot and machinery control, industrial gateways, M2M communication and much more.

The AM64x SOM family features multiple ordering options for single to dual-core A53 and single to quad-core R5F options based on the TI AM6411, AM6412, AM6421, AM6441 and AM6442 processors. Additionally, SOMs can be optioned with TI's CC1312 multiprotocol and multiband SimpleLink wireless MCU for sub 1GHz communication. Supporting 6LoWPAN, MIOTY and Wi-SUN protocols allows the SOM to conduct advanced sensing and metering of sensors, which is especially useful for HVAC, smart buildings, advanced medical systems, smart meters, and more.

"Industrial automation, robots, smart buildings and more all require powerful applications processing capabilities as well as robust, real-time communications for precise machine control," said Dr. Atai Ziv, CEO at SolidRun. "Until now, no single solution could do it all. Our family of AM64x-based SOMs streamlines hardware specifications and enables developers to quickly design compact, precise, and connected edge devices and industrial network solutions for next-generation industrial IoT and automation."

SolidRun also offers Hummingboard-T AM64X Base and Hummingboard-T AM64X Pro carrier boards that are perfect for prototyping with the AM64X processor SOM. These new Hummingboard carriers support up to 1GB of DDR4, 8GB of eMMC flash memory and features expansion and communications options, including:

GPIO header

I/Os for USB 3.0, CAN-FD and RS485/RS232,

up to three gigabit Ethernet ports with two featuring PRU ICSSG,

optional Cat 4 LTE with SIM slot

optional CC1312 SimpleLink 1 GHz wireless MCU

The TI AM64x S SOMs and Hummingboard carrier boards are available through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with an optimized board support package, stable long-term support for select software distributions, access to SolidRun's support tools and sample source code.

For more information about the TI AM64x-processor-based SOM from SolidRun, please visit https://www.solid-run.com/embedded-industrial-iot/ti-am64x-sitara-family/am64x-sitara-som/#software. For more information about SolidRun, please visit www.solid-run.com.

Please access the press kit here: https://bit.ly/AM64x_SOM

About SolidRun

SolidRun is a global leading developer of embedded systems and network solutions, focused on a wide range of energy-efficient, powerful, and flexible products. Our innovative compact embedded solutions are based on ARM and x86 architecture and offer a variety of platforms including SOMs (System-on-Module), SBCs (Single Board Computer) and industrial mini-PCs.

SolidRun offers a one-stop-shop for developers and OEMs, providing a complete service from hardware customization to software support and even product branding and enclosure design. With a mission to simplify application development while overcoming deployment challenges, SolidRun proudly provides customers faster time-to-market and lower costs.

SolidRun's TI AM64X Sitara SOM specifications include:



AM6442R SOM AM6442A SOM CPU Details TI AM6442 TI AM6442 2 x Cortex A53 2 x Cortex A53 4 x Cortex R5 4 x Cortex R5 1 x Cortex M4 1 x Cortex M4 CPU Speed 1GHz Industrial 1GHz Industrial RAM 1GB DDR4 with inline ECC 1GB DDR4 with inline ECC Internal Storage 8GB eMMC 8GB eMMC Optional QSPI External Storage Support NOR-Flash NOR-Flash SD SD PCIe-SSD PCIe-SSD Ethernet 1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supporting; TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP) 1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps 2 x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supporting; TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP) Wireless

Optional CC1312 SimpleLink sub 1GHz wireless MCU USB 3.0 1 1 PCIe 1 (Gen 2.0) 1 (Gen 2.0) I2C 4 4 SPI ✔ ✔ UART Up to 9

GPIO ✔ ✔ PWM ✔ ✔ CAN 2 2 SD/MMC 2 2 JTAG ✔ ✔ OS Support Linux Linux Size 47 x 30 mm 47 x 30 mm Interface 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors 3 x Hirose DF40 connectors Main Voltage 5V 5V I/O Voltage 3.3V 3.3V Temperature Industrial: -40°C to 85°C Industrial: -40°C to 85°C Humidity Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90% Humidity (non-condensing): 10% – 90%

Carrier board specifications include:



HUMMINGBOARD-T AM64X BASE HUMMINGBOARD-T AM64X PRO I/Os 1 x USB 3.0 1 x USB 3.0 2 x CAN-FD 2 x CAN-FD 2 x RS485/RS232 2 x RS485/RS232 Networking 1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supporting ; TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP) 1 x 10/100/1000 Mbps 1 x Optional Cat 4 LTE with SIM Holder 2 x 10/100/1000 Mbps (PRU ICSSG, Supporting ; TSN, EtherCAT, PROFINET, EtherNET/IP)

1 x Optional Cat 4 LTE with SIM Holder

1 x CC1312 SimpleLink 1 GHz wireless MCU (Optional) Processor TI AM6424 Arm Cortex A53 Dual core @ 1GHz + 4 x Cortex R5 @ 800MHz + 1 x Cortex M4 @ 400MHz TI AM6424 Arm Cortex A53 Dual core @ 1GHz + 4 x Cortex R5 @ 800MHz + 1 x Cortex M4 @ 400MHz Memory & Storage 1GB DDR4 1GB DDR4 8GB eMMC 8GB eMMC Misc. GPIO header GPIO header Indication LEDs Indication LEDs User Push Buttons User Push Buttons RTC with battery backup RTC with battery backup Development and Debug interfaces Console port (internal) Console port (internal) Power 9V-36V 9V-36V Optional battery charger Optional 802.3af POE PD

Optional battery charger Expansion card I/Os M.2 M.2 Temperature Temperature: -40°C to 85°C Temperature: -40°C to 85°C Dimensions 150 x 85 x 40mm 150 x 85 x 40mm Enclosure None None

