SOLiDVUE Sets New Standards with CES Innovation Award-Winning High-Resolution LiDAR Sensor IC, 'SL-2.2'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLiDVUE, Korea's exclusive enterprise specialized in CMOS LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor IC development, announced that its groundbreaking single-chip LiDAR sensor IC, the SL-2.2, boasting a world-first 400x128 resolution, has been honored with the CES Innovation Award® at CES 2025.

SOLiDVUE’s LiDAR sensor chip, SL-2.2, and demonstration images (Photo=SOLiDVUE)

LiDAR is a next-generation core component for autonomous vehicles and robotics, capable of precisely measuring the shape and distance of objects to output 3D images. This technology enables accurate object recognition for applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, robots, security cameras, and traffic management systems.

Established in 2020, SOLiDVUE focuses on designing SoCs (System-on-Chip) for LiDAR sensors, which form the core of a LiDAR system. "While mechanical LiDAR has been the standard, the latest trend is to replace it with semiconductor chips," said co-CEO, Jung-Hoon Chun. SOLiDVUE is the only company in South Korea to have developed LiDAR sensors that completely replace mechanical components with semiconductor technology.

SOLiDVUE's LiDAR sensors are compatible with solid-state LiDAR systems, which are 10 times smaller and 100 times cheaper than traditional mechanical LiDAR systems. "Our sensors offer ultra-compact chip solution compared to competitors, but their performance is not just on par—it's superior," co-CEO, Jaehyuk Choi stated confidently.

The company's proprietary technologies, such as CMOS SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) technology, single-chip sensor architecture, and image signal processor, underpin its competitive edge. CMOS SPAD technology enhances measurement accuracy by detecting sparse photons even the single-photon level. Globally, only a few companies, including SOLiDVUE, possess such single-chip sensor technology.

SOLiDVUE's technological prowess has been repeatedly acknowledged at the IEEE ISSCC (International Solid-State Circuits Conference), marking a remarkable achievement for a Korean fabless company. Furthermore, the recent CES Innovation Award has once again affirmed its prominence in the LiDAR sensor industry.

SOLiDVUE's award-winning SL-2.2 pushes the boundaries of resolution with its ability to output high-resolution 3D images up to 400x128 pixels, surpassing the 200x116 resolution of existing products. The SL-2.2 can detect objects up to 200 meters away with an exceptional 99.9% accuracy.

As a single-chip sensor, the SL-2.2 is fabricated using standard CMOS semiconductor processes and benefits from SOLiDVUE's proprietary ultra-miniaturization technology. The sensor core measures just 0.9cm x 0.9cm and is packaged in a compact 1.4cm x 1.4cm BGA-type package, enabling seamless integration into various LiDAR systems. Its single-chip design reduces power consumption, enhancing energy efficiency and ensuring high reliability.

The SL-2.2 is a successor to the company's first product, the SV-110, which features a 200x116 resolution and a 128-meter detection range. The SL-2.2 is scheduled for an official release in 2025 and is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing LiDAR technology across applications such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, drones, and smart cities.

Co-CEO Jaehyuk Choi emphasized, "At SOLiDVUE, we are actively collaborating with numerous domestic and international companies and research institutions to push the boundaries of LiDAR technology. With the rapidly growing demand for LiDAR, we are committed to continuously expanding our product lineup to meet diverse market needs. Our mission is to lead the LiDAR industry by delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving challenges of tomorrow."

