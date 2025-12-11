Solifi Partners with Liventus and Consult Disrupt to Expand Implementation, Automation, and Cloud Migration Capabilities for Clients

Collaboration brings decades of development and operational expertise to Solifi customers seeking faster go-lives, stronger automation, and a smoother migration to cloud technologies.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solifi today announced a strategic partnership with Liventus and Consult Disrupt to provide equipment finance clients with expanded implementation, automation, and cloud migration services across the Solifi portfolio.

This partnership combines technologies from Solifi, including Solifi's Open Finance Platform (OFP) and Leasepath by Solifi with decades of custom development and operational experience from Liventus. Together, the organizations will deliver end-to-end implementation support for equipment finance firms looking to modernize their systems, automate workflows, and transition to Solifi's cloud-based solutions.

"Equipment finance companies face a critical decision point when upgrading their technology stack, especially in today's AI-forward technology landscape" said Dan Levin, Co-Founder and President of Liventus. "They need partners who understand both the technical complexity involved and the day-to-day realities of equipment finance operations."

"This partnership lets clients build on Solifi's platform with the guidance of a team that understands both strategy and execution," said Jesse Johnson, President of Consult Disrupt. "Clients can tailor their Solifi environment to match specific business needs and long-term growth goals."

Solifi has supported hundreds of implementations and successful data migrations globally. By adding Liventus and Consult Disrupt as delivery partners, Solifi increases its ability to support clients with specialized or complex implementation needs. The partnership also adds another development resource that can create bespoke customizations for customers.

The combined expertise of Solifi and Liventus helps lenders minimize risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock measurable ROI through streamlined workflows and advanced automation.

"As the equipment finance industry accelerates its move to cloud-based solutions, our clients need implementation partners with proven technical depth and industry experience. Liventus and Consult Disrupt bring exactly that, along with a strong track record of successful deployments," said Dan Corazzi, CEO of Solifi.

Liventus and Consult Disrupt Services for Solifi Clients

Implementation Partner – Managing the project from kickoff through go-live, aligning stakeholders, and ensuring a smooth transition to Solifi.

– Managing the project from kickoff through go-live, aligning stakeholders, and ensuring a smooth transition to Solifi. Tailored Configurations – Configuring Solifi to match each client's workflows, compliance needs, and reporting requirements.

– Configuring Solifi to match each client's workflows, compliance needs, and reporting requirements. Custom Integrations – Connecting Solifi with CRMs, GL systems, and other platforms to create a unified, automated tech stack.

– Connecting Solifi with CRMs, GL systems, and other platforms to create a unified, automated tech stack. Ongoing System Administration – Serving as fractional admins to handle day-to-day or episodic updates, optimizations, and training so internal teams can focus on core operations.

– Serving as fractional admins to handle day-to-day or episodic updates, optimizations, and training so internal teams can focus on core operations. Industry-Proven Best Practices – Bringing operational, technical, and process expertise developed through decades of work in the equipment finance industry.

Solifi, Liventus, and Consult Disrupt will host a webinar on Wednesday January 21, 2026, at 9am CST / 10am ET to discuss implementation, automation, and cloud-migration strategies. RSVP: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7759970890579849309

Ready to accelerate your digital transformation? Connect with Solifi https://www.solifi.com/contact/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=newswire&utm_campaign=liventu today for a personalized roadmap to cloud migration and automation success.

To register for the webinar, please RSVP here:

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7759970890579849309

About Solifi

Solifi is a global finance technology company focused on strengthening your market position by bringing together proven solutions into a single platform designed to help you protect and grow your business. More at https://www.solifi.com

About Liventus

Founded in 2002, Liventus is a global technology solutions provider specializing in artificial intelligence, custom software development, digital transformation, data analytics, and business process automation. With offices in Northbrook, Chicago, Arizona, Charlotte, and Bangalore, Liventus builds dedicated teams that help clients streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies, and deliver measurable ROI—especially in the equipment finance industry. More at https://www.liventus.com/?utm_medium=Press&utm_source=Solifi

About Consult Disrupt

Consult Disrupt provides operational and technology consulting services to the equipment finance industry. Its team offers operational assessments, technology guidance, process optimization, and project management backed by decades of experience.

More at https://consultdisrupt.com

