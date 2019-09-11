Soligenix Appoints Jonathan Guarino as Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that it has appointed Jonathan Guarino, as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Guarino has over 20 years of diverse experience in the financial and strategic management of emerging growth and commercial companies, including in the life sciences industry. He has a proven track record and expertise in corporate financial operations, partnerships, as well as growth financings.

"We are delighted to welcome Jonathan to our team, as we leverage his combination of financial acumen and commercial and business experience," stated Christopher J. Schaber, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Soligenix. "As we continue to execute our growth strategy, we are clearly building momentum towards potential commercialization and the talent we are attracting is an absolute reflection of our solid progress to date."

Mr. Guarino has had significant experience with both development-stage and commercial companies. Most recently, he served as Corporate Controller for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (formerly ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), a New Jersey-based public biotechnology company, where he contributed to the establishment of the financial infrastructure, as well as assisted with capital fund-raising and debt financings. Previously, he worked as Controller and senior manager of technical accounting for Suite K Value Added Services LLC and Covance, Inc. Prior to these positions, he held accounting and finance positions of increasing importance with several companies, including PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, BlackRock, Inc. and Barnes & Noble, Inc. Mr. Guarino is a CPA (certified public accountant) and CGMA (chartered global management accountant), who received his BS in Business from Montclair State University.

"I am excited about Soligenix's potential to become a commercial company and am thrilled to be joining the company at this pivotal time. I look forward to helping the company achieve success and create additional value," said Mr. Guarino.

Ms. Karen Krumeich, who has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since June 16, 2016, will be pursuing new opportunities effective September 6, 2019. On behalf of the Company and its Board of Directors, we would like to thank Karen for her many contributions during the past three years.

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing SGX301 as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate (BDP) for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation including pediatric Crohn's disease (SGX203) and acute radiation enteritis (SGX201).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes active development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, our therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA).

