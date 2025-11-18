Solina Accelerates U.S. growth, Appoints Michael Marks as Regional CEO of Solina USA

PARIS, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solina, a global leader in savory food solutions, has appointed Michael Marks as Regional CEO of Solina USA, underscoring the company's commitment to the U.S. market and its ambition to expand its presence across foodservice, retail, and quick-service restaurant channels.

Marks will lead Solina's U.S. operations — the company's largest and fastest-growing region — with a focus on deepening customer partnerships, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable, long-term growth.

"I'm honored to lead Solina USA and to build on the strong foundation our teams have created," said Michael Marks. "Our focus is on accelerating growth, strengthening strategic partnerships, and driving innovation that delivers real value for our customers and the broader market. By combining strong execution with an entrepreneurial spirit, we will continue to expand Solina's presence and impact across the U.S."

Marks joined Solina in 2022 through its acquisition of Saratoga Food Specialties, where he was named President of Solina USA. Since then, he has played a central role in integrating Saratoga and subsequent U.S. acquisitions into the Solina organization, advancing the company's strategy to pair Solina's global culinary know-how with a deep understanding of U.S. regional tastes and markets. Under his leadership, Solina USA has continued to grow, most recently adding Sokol Custom Food Ingredients to broaden its flavor capabilities into sweet sauces.

"Michael is a thoughtful leader who brings people together to support our customers and deliver results," said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina. "As part of Solina's global Executive Team, Michael's experience and vision will be key as we continue to strengthen our customer partnerships and expand our business both in the U.S. and globally."

Before joining Solina, Marks spent 15 years at Saratoga Food Specialties, ultimately serving as President, where he helped establish the company as a national leader in custom seasoning blends, sauces, and flavor systems. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Unilever and Case Swayne/Unilever Bestfoods.

Solina USA now operates five sites — in California, Illinois (2), Nevada, and New Jersey — with a workforce of more than 1,000 employees. The acquisition of Sokol marks Solina's fourth U.S. acquisition, following Asenzya (2021), Saratoga Food Specialties (2022), and AFS (2024).

Solina is a leading global partner for the food industry, foodservice, QSR (quick-service restaurants), and nutrition sectors, designing customized food solutions that contribute to the creation of food that is good in every sense of the word, good for people, good for the planet. With 50 production sites and numerous local R&D centers close to its customers, Solina's expertise combines culinary and technical expertise that enables the company to design innovative food solutions excelling in taste, nutrition and functionality. Headquartered in France, the company counts more than 5000 employees, production facilities in 20 countries, and serves clients in more than 75 countries. Solina's majority shareholder is Astorg, an independent private equity firm.

