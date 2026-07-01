Solina expands its flavor innovation capabilities with acquisition of Epicurean Butter

The acquisition strengthens Solina's ability to help customers create differentiated, flavor-forward food experiences while expanding its expertise in dairy innovation.

EASTVALE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solina has acquired Epicurean Butter, a Denver, Colorado-based developer and manufacturer of flavored compound butters and customized flavor solutions serving food manufacturers, foodservice operators, and retailers across the United States.

The acquisition expands Solina's capabilities in dairy innovation, adding new expertise in flavor development, rapid product innovation, and customized culinary solutions.

Solina USA has acquired Epicurean Butter

Epicurean Butter is known for its agile product development, culinary expertise, and customized compound butter solutions. Compound butters combine butter with herbs, spices, cheeses, and other premium ingredients to create ready-to-use flavor solutions that help customers bring restaurant-quality flavor to market quickly and consistently.

"Customers are looking for partners who can help them move quickly, create differentiated food experiences, and bring new ideas to market with confidence," said Michael Marks, Regional CEO of Solina USA. "Epicurean brings exactly that combination of culinary creativity, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit, expanding our capabilities in dairy and unlocking new opportunities to support our customers across the U.S. market."

The acquisition broadens Solina's culinary innovation platform by combining Epicurean's expertise in flavor-forward dairy applications with Solina's wider culinary and beverage capabilities. Together, the two businesses will create new opportunities across retail, foodservice, and food manufacturing while supporting customers with an even broader range of customized solutions.

"Epicurean represents exactly the kind of business we look for: entrepreneurial, customer-focused, and driven by innovation," said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina. "We will expand what we can create for our customers while supporting the continued growth of both organizations."

Epicurean Butter will continue operating from its Denver facility as a center of excellence for butter and dairy innovation within Solina USA. CEO Stephen Owens and the existing leadership team will remain in place.

"We are excited to join Solina," said Stephen Owens, CEO of Epicurean Butter. "Our mission has always been to help customers make everything taste better, effortlessly. We have a passion for bringing exceptional flavor to life through innovation, speed, and close collaboration, and Solina shares those same values. Together, we see tremendous opportunities for our people, our customers, and the future of the business."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information

Web: www.solina.com

Email: [email protected]

About Solina USA

Solina USA partners with food manufacturers and foodservice operators across North America to turn culinary ideas into products that work at scale. Combining culinary expertise with technical know-how, Solina designs customized food solutions that deliver on flavor, function and operational performance. Working side by side with customers from concept through production, Solina USA helps bring ideas to market efficiently and reliably.

Globally, Solina has more than 5,000 employees, over 50 production sites, and R&D centers across 21 countries. Solina combines local proximity with global expertise to support customers in more than 75 markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.solina.com

About Epicurean Butter

Epicurean Butter develops premium flavored compound butters and customized dairy-based flavor solutions for food manufacturers, foodservice operators and retailers. Combining culinary craftsmanship with agile product development and flexible manufacturing, Epicurean helps customers bring differentiated, restaurant-quality flavor experiences to market quickly and consistently.

For more information, please visit: www.epicureanbutter.com

SOURCE Solina USA