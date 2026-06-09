Solina expands into Beverage Innovation with Acquisition of Twang Foodservice

The acquisition strengthens Solina's ability to help foodservice customers create bold, differentiated food and beverage experiences.

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solina has acquired Twang Foodservice, a San Antonio-based developer and manufacturer of beverage flavor systems and dry beverage solutions serving quick service restaurants (QSR), coffee houses, convenience stores, and foodservice operators across North America.

The acquisition expands Solina into the fast-growing beverage category, adding new expertise in beverage flavor development, customization, and operational support.

Refreshing Beverage Solution

Twang Foodservice is known for agile development, close customer collaboration, and distinctive beverage concepts for national chains and emerging brands alike. Its solutions bring flavor, texture, and visual impact together — from iced coffee topped with Mexican chocolate cold foam to lemonades layered with mango flavor or mocktails finished with a cinnamon sugar rim.

"Beverages are one of the most dynamic categories in foodservice right now," said Michael Marks, Regional CEO of Solina USA. "Customers want partners who can help them move quickly, create something memorable, and bring new ideas to market with confidence. Twang brings the creativity, technical expertise, and entrepreneurial mindset that fit naturally with how we work at Solina USA."

The acquisition strengthens Solina's capabilities across beverage, culinary, savory, and seasoning solutions, giving customers broader support as beverage innovation and premium menu experiences continue to grow.

Like Solina, Twang is built around innovation, quality, and close customer partnership. Its San Antonio operations will continue as a center for beverage development and collaboration, supported by future investment and long-term growth plans. Twang Foodservice employees and leadership will remain with the business.

"This acquisition expands what we can create together for our customers," said Anthony Francheterre, CEO of Solina. "At Solina, we combine culinary creativity, technical know-how, and close collaboration to help customers turn ambitious ideas into products that work in the real world. Twang brings that same energy and expertise to beverage solutions."

"We are excited to join Solina," said Elysia Treviño-Gonzales, Chief Executive Officer, Twang Foodservice and member of the Twang founding family. "What makes Twang special is our people; their creativity, passion, and drive to push beverage experiences forward. Solina shares that same collaborative spirit and customer focus. Together, we see tremendous opportunity for our teams, our customers, and the future of the business."

As part of this transaction, Twang's branded packaged foods business will be separately owned and operated as Twang Brands, with headquarters in San Antonio, TX and manufacturing operations in Rioverde, San Luis Potosí, Mexico. As Treviño-Gonzales noted, this separation will enable the Twang Brands management team to focus on driving the Twang Brands business into the future.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

About Solina USA

Solina USA partners with food manufacturers and foodservice operators across North America to turn culinary ideas into products that work at scale. Combining culinary expertise with technical know-how, Solina designs customized food solutions that deliver on flavor, function, and operational performance. Working side by side with customers from concept through production, Solina USA helps bring ideas to market efficiently and reliably.

Globally, Solina has more than 5,000 employees, over 50 production sites, and R&D centers across 20 countries. Solina combines local proximity with global expertise to support customers in more than 75 markets worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

www.solina.com

About Twang Foodservice

Twang Foodservice, a division of Twang Partners, develops customized beverage systems, dry beverage mixes, seasonings, and beverage solutions for national and regional foodservice brands. Twang Foodservice combines care, craftsmanship, and a solution-focused mindset to help customers bring innovative beverage experiences to life.

For more information, please visit:

www.twangfoodservice.com

SOURCE Solina USA