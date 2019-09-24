Solio Alfa Plus: First FDA-Cleared Radio Frequency Pain Relief Device Debuts in American Market

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solio (https://www.soliotherapy.com/) announced the launch of its signature pain-relief device, Alfa Plus, into the American marketplace after recently securing FDA clearance. Solio Alfa Plus is the first pain management device ever cleared by the FDA that specifically treats pain using a tripart combination of Radio Frequency (RF), Infrared (IR), and Low Level Laser Therapy (LLLT) technologies. The Solio Alfa Plus is designed for home use.

"Solio Alfa Plus received FDA clearance in early 2019, and has already sold more than 3000 units," said Solio Founder, Shahak "Chuck" Cohen. "So, in addition to clinical success, and excellent patient testimonies regarding the relief from different types of pain — especially chronic pain, sports related injuries, pain from traumatic injury, as well as menstrual pain — we are quite confident in Alfa Plus's effectiveness."

Solio Alfa Plus: Backed by Research

Manufactured in Israel, Alfa Plus completed three years of research and development, studied by Dr. Eyal Behrbalk, Head of the Orthopedic Department at The Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. The study evaluated Alfa Plus technology together with a trigger-point treatment on over 100 patients who suffered from chronic lower back pain. The results were excellent, with more than 90 percent of patients reporting significant relief from pain after treatment.

Although RF technology is already used in advanced medical clinics, Alfa Plus focuses on safe and effective pain relief technologies that can be used directly in the home. Older devices used only temporary relief measures like TENS and soft laser LLLTs. Solio's expert team used clinical studies and consultation with pain management professionals to confirm the effectiveness of the Alfa Plus treatment.

The simple-to-use, advanced design is placed directly on the site of pain, allowing four RF diodes to noninvasively penetrate the skin with deep heating. This increases blood circulation and accelerates tissue regeneration, while reducing inflammation, muscle aches, stiffness and pain. Alfa Plus stimulates the body's natural healing mechanisms, coaxing the body into healing itself.

Solio Alfa Plus: Advanced Pain Treatment

Alfa Plus provides extended relief from both chronic and traumatic pain. Alfa Plus utilizes three specific technologies to target multiple areas of the body:

Bi-polar RF energy: Deep penetration technology that reaches muscles and joints, increasing blood circulation while treating pain.

Deep penetration technology that reaches muscles and joints, increasing blood circulation while treating pain. IR Heat Energy: Dual optical energy (light with dual wavelengths), IR and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness.

Dual optical energy (light with dual wavelengths), IR and red spectrum for treating skin pain and stiffness. LLLT Light Energy: Treats muscle spasms.

Solio is currently offering a 60-day money back guarantee on Alfa Plus to encourage new patients to try the device.

About DMT Ltd. and Solio

Experts in engineering and the bio-med fields, DMT Ltd. is the maker of Solio products. Solio designers have created some of the most widely used energy-based technologies and platforms in use by medical professionals. Solio specializes in a wide range of high-end professional technologies packed in small, user-friendly affordable devices intended for home use. And the Solio Beauty line offers a range of technologies for permanent hair removal, facial skin rejuvenation, skin cleansing, microdermabrasion and anti-aging, skin tightening and cellulite reduction for the body. Learn more about Solio, the Alfa Plus and other devices at www.SolioTherapy.com.

