SOLIRIS Drug Insight and Market Forecasts, 2019-2032: The First Therapy Approved to Treat Patients with PNH

This report provides comprehensive insights about SOLIRIS for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the SOLIRIS for PNH in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the SOLIRIS for PNH.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the SOLIRIS market forecast analysis for PNH in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PNH.



Drug Summary



SOLIRIS was the first therapy approved to treat patients with PNH to reduce hemolysis patients' with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) to inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy for treating generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AchR) antibody-positive and in adult patients with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive.



Mechanism of action

Eculizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the complement protein C5 with high affinity, thereby inhibiting its cleavage to C5a and C5b and preventing the generation of the terminal complement complex C5b-9. SOLIRIS inhibits terminal complement-mediated intravascular hemolysis in PNH patients and complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) in patients with aHUS.



SOLIRIS Analytical Perspective

In-depth SOLIRIS Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of SOLIRIS for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



SOLIRIS Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of SOLIRIS for PNH covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence SOLIRIS dominance.

Other emerging products for PNH are expected to give tough market competition to SOLIRIS and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of SOLIRIS in PNH.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of SOLIRIS from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the SOLIRIS in PNH.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. SOLIRIS Overview in PNH

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestone

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. SOLIRIS Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of SOLIRIS in PNH

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of SOLIRIS in the 7MM for PNH

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of SOLIRIS in the United States for PNH

5.3.2. Market Size of SOLIRIS in Germany for PNH

5.3.3. Market Size of SOLIRIS in France for PNH

5.3.4. Market Size of SOLIRIS in Italy for PNH

5.3.5. Market Size of SOLIRIS in Spain for PNH

5.3.6. Market Size of SOLIRIS in the United Kingdom for PNH

5.3.7. Market Size of SOLIRIS in Japan for PNH



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



