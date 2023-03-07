Solis Health Plans Appoints Charles Olson as Director of Health Services

MIAMI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans , a Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Olson to Director of Health Services. Mr. Olson will be responsible for directing the day-to-day operations and strategic planning of clinical care management programs, as well as providing clinical guidance, operations leadership, and ensuring contractual compliance and achievement of goals.

"We are thrilled Mr. Olson is joining the leadership team at Solis Health Plans," said Efrain Duarte, CEO of Solis Health Plans. "He brings a wealth of experience in managing care contracts, retaining patient bases, and growing businesses."

Mr. Olson joins Solis Health Plans bringing more than 10 years of experience in the healthcare administration industry. Most recently, he served as Medical Management and Quality Director where he was responsible for managing and monitoring all aspects of medical management, case management, and utilization.

"I am elated to be joining the exceptional team at Solis Health Plans," said Mr. Olson. "I look forward to building out the best-in-class outcomes by providing valuable clinical, financial, and quality dynamics for Solis' provider network."

About Solis Health Plans

Miami-based Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering competitive plans with expanded benefits in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough counties. With a goal of providing outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers, Solis Health Plans is committed to becoming the plan of choice for the communities it serves. Solis aims to provide transparent solutions for members and providers while holding its associates to the highest standard of personal and professional accountability.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com .

