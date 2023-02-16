Solis Health Plans Appoints Siu-Kin Perez as Provider Network Director

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans , a Florida Medicare Advantage Plan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Siu-Kin Perez, to Provider Network Director. Siu-Kin will be responsible for overseeing all facets of provider relations and structural management of Solis' existing network, while likewise bolstering Solis' footprint in planned expansion markets.

"We are thrilled Siu-Kin is joining the Solis Health Plans leadership team," said Michael Lynch, COO of Solis Health Plans. "Siu-Kin brings vast experience in contracting, provider networks, and Medicare sales. She's an industry veteran and will be an invaluable member of our team."

Siu-Kin joins Solis Health Plans from Florida Complete Care, an ILS company, bringing 29 years of experience in Medicare, Medicaid, and Long-Term Care. Most recently, she served as Medicare Sales Director in which she was responsible for achieving sales targets and overseeing 15 counties in the state.

"I am very excited to be part of the Solis Health Plans family," said Siu-Kin. "I look forward to elevating and driving value to the Solis provider network making Solis the plan of choice for our providers as well as bringing top-level customer service and value to our members."

Miami-based Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering competitive plans with expanded benefits in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Hillsborough counties. With a goal of providing outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers, Solis Health Plans is committed to becoming the plan of choice for the communities it serves. Solis aims to provide transparent solutions for members and providers while holding its associates to the highest standard of personal and professional accountability.

