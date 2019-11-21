Solis Health Plans Hosted the 2019 Senior Stroll: "Un Paseo Por La Salud" at Hialeah Park and Casino Clubhouse

With a focus on promoting health and wellness for seniors in South Florida, the afternoon included dancing and high energy activities to get seniors on their feet and moving while having fun. Massages and other various wellness activities were offered by event partners.

In addition to the dynamic wellness experience, the festival featured professional dancers, entertainers, a live DJ, domino pavilion, and a kiddie corner with face painting, along with delicious food, giveaways, raffles and prizes. Notable attendees included State Senator Rene Garcia and comedian and television personality Jose Carlucho.

Guests enjoyed learning more about the event's presenting partners: Alivi, CareVantage Medical Centers, Clinical Care Medical Centers, Doctors Health Group Medical Centers, Finlay Medical Center, Medical Centers of Miami, Miami Beach Medical Group, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Omega Health Partners, PrimeCare Family Medical Centers, SunScripts OTC, and 2020 Census.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida healthcare plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to providers and brokers, and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple provider networks. The company self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com .

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

SOURCE Solis Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.solishealthplans.com/

