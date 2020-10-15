Solis Health Plans Launches Digital Agent Appointment Scheduler

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Choosing the best Solis Health Plans Medicare Advantage plan is now possible by booking an appointment online, thanks to Solis' new "Book an Agent Appointment" platform. This online booking option makes connecting with a Solis Medicare Advantage plan agent simple and easy.

The Book an Agent Appointment platform provides a straightforward way to begin the enrollment process. To schedule an appointment, interested enrollees may visit the website and select Enroll Now under the Our Plans menu, or visit the direct link at https://solishealthplans.com/enrollment/book-agent-appointment. Appointments can be conducted in Spanish, English, or Creole with an option to choose one's preferred available agent.

Solis will also be launching a self-enrollment portal, coming soon. The portal will allow users to sign up for a Solis Medicare Advantage Plan in a matter of minutes.

"We want to ensure our members - both existing and new - are able to easily select a plan that best serves their health care needs," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "It is important that Florida seniors know what options are available to them. We continue to be fully available for phone and in-person enrollment; however, we know there are those who prefer to book their appointment online. We are pleased to be able to accommodate that need for the upcoming 2021 open enrollment period."

Registration for a Solis Medicare Advantage plan begins today, October 15, 2020.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually-eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

