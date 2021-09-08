Solis Health Plans Partners with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans announced today a multi-year agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This partnership will create a new pillar program named Legends Combine Presented by Solis Health Plans, which will primarily focus on registering new members during open enrollment each year. New and existing members enrolled with Solis will have a chance to win exclusive VIP invites to Buccaneers events, including the team's annual draft party and training camp.

"We are thrilled to be working with Solis to help them attract new members as well as incentive their existing customer base through this new partnership," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Solis is rooted in Florida, has a strong connection to the Tampa Bay community, and is committed to exceeding their customer's expectations. We look forward to working with them to help Floridians achieve better healthcare outcomes."

In addition to the Legends Combine program, Solis will be the presenting partner of the Spanish Call of the Game – an in-game BucVision feature – and a part of Buccaneers social media initiatives.

"Solis is excited to be a part of the Buccaneers 2021-2022 season," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "This dynamic and growing market is especially important to our business as we have an established and very strong provider base in the Tampa region with a growing membership that we're proud to support. We strongly believe in the importance of operating on a local level, and we are pleased to be involved with this exceptional organization."

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in their 46th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference's South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled six division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan delivering outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program for dually eligible beneficiaries. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal. For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

