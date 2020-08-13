Solis Health Plans Teams Up With The Miami Marlins For 2020 MLB Season

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solis Health Plans (Solis) today announced a partnership with Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins , winners of two World Series championships. As part of the partnership agreement, the season's radio broadcasts will be sponsored by Solis and signage on the outfield wall at Marlins Park for the duration of the season, beginning with tomorrow's first home game versus the Atlanta Braves. The signage features the company's logo and slogan: "Local Makes a Difference."

"Our entire executive team, myself included, were raised in Miami," said Solis CEO Daniel Hernandez. "We have followed the Marlins' journey as fans since the team's inception in the '90s. Despite any limitations of this particular MLB season, we look forward to a long-standing relationship with this world-class organization."

The current partnership agreement looks to build upon previous initiatives that featured actor and Solis spokesperson Andy Garcia, and a shared passion for making a difference in South Florida. This was a significant factor in confirming the partnership as Solis has put a focus on helping the community weather the coronavirus pandemic by opening COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state, holding food distributions, and supporting the community with deliveries, supplies, and other relief efforts.

"The Miami Marlins organization is committed to be the local community's team, and we are proud to team with Solis Health Plans, who shares our commitment to South Florida and believes in our efforts on and off the field," said David Oxfeld, Marlins Head of Partnership Development and Strategy. "We envision a long and impactful partnership as both organizations continue on their successful trajectories."

About Solis Health Plans

Solis Health Plans is a community-focused Florida Medicare Advantage health plan that delivers outstanding member experience and exceptional service to its members, providers, and brokers and offers competitive plans with expanded benefits in multiple counties. The company is locally based and self-identifies as the Un-Corporate Plan: personal as opposed to bureaucratic, innovative instead of risk-averse, and accountable rather than ambiguous. Solis Health Plans is committed to exceeding expectations and to being the plan of choice for the communities served, with the goal of achieving better healthcare outcomes.

For more information on Solis Health Plans, please visit www.solishealthplans.com.

Solis Health Plans is an HMO with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in Solis Health Plans depends on contract renewal.

About Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are Miami's Major League Baseball franchise. Debuting in 1993, the organization has won two World Championships – in 1997 and 2003 – one of just five teams to win multiple titles during the team's existence. The Marlins play their home games in Marlins Park, located in the heart of Little Havana. The state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark opened in 2012 and is a first-class entertainment destination beyond baseball.

