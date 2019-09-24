Solis Mammography Implements eRAD RIS Across 65 Sites

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a leading provider of standards-based, web-centric radiology image and data management solutions, announced today that Solis Mammography has deployed eRAD RIS in 65 centers across six states.

As the nation's largest independent provider of breast screening and diagnostic services, Solis Mammography has sites in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas—including freestanding mammography centers and hospital partnerships. It also serves the DC metropolitan area through its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, a multi-modality medical imaging provider with a 70-year history of care. Solis is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with its patient-centric approach to mammography, which is focused on delivering a better mammogram through state-of-the-art technology, dedicated expertise, and an exceptional patient experience.

"We have a specialized care model that is 100% focused on breast health," said Maviea Easter, Vice President of Clinical Technology at Solis Mammography. "We're called the 'home of the peace-of-mind mammogram,' because our service in that area is so encouraging, comfortable, and spa-like. That philosophy was a driver in our selection process. We wanted a technology partner, not a vendor, that truly understood mammography and would be there with us as we grew. eRAD fit the bill."

Solis Mammography turned to eRAD to replace its legacy RIS and to implement eRAD's Physician Portal interface. "eRAD's ability to integrate with the third-party tools we use and to customize to our workflow was invaluable," said Easter. "Most of our patients access our services and schedule their own appointments through our patient portal, which is now seamlessly integrated with eRAD RIS. We get an order notice without a paper referral, directly into the RIS. It really drives efficiency."

After successfully piloting eRAD RIS at four sites, Solis Mammography opted for a go-live across 48 sites in its network in one day. "eRAD actually delivered 25 applications specialists to us for a virtual training on our workflow, so that they could fully understand how we do things," Easter said. "When I tell you that implementation was smooth—our staff members couldn't even tell the difference because the workflow was so seamless after eRAD deployed."

As Solis Mammography continues to expand, it will leverage eRAD tools to keep productivity high. Easter notes: "The Physician Portal is going to make a positive impact for us, because we can get away from the inefficiency of faxing, and the reporting system in eRAD is amazing. We know wait times, collection amounts, volumes by each CPT code, anything we need."

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, said, "Solis Mammography is already a recognized leader in breast health, and we're very pleased that we can help them extend their reach. eRAD has the most innovative tools, and the best services, in the industry, and that's going to support their growth strategy. Most importantly, Solis shares our notion that it should be a partnership relationship. That's always our approach with our customers."

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography has been dedicated to helping women achieve and maintain breast health and peace of mind for more than 30 years. As a pioneer and innovator in 3D Mammography and as an architect and early advocate for SmartCurve, Solis Mammography has stayed at the forefront of breast health by continuing to deliver a better experience and a more accurate mammogram to generations of women. Through its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, it delivers services across many imaging modalities, including ultrasound, mammography, MRI, and computed tomography.

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions. For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 340 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,000 employees.

