SOLITARY BEE FACTS!

Solitary bees live alone and do not have a hive, they find their own nest, gather their own food and lay their own eggs

They are non-aggressive and DON'T STING

Mason bees lay around 15 eggs a year compared to honeybees that lay 2,000 eggs a day

Similar to a butterfly, the larva spins a cocoon, hibernates over winter then emerges as an adult bee

HOW YOU CAN HELP – Start at home. Do not use pesticides and plant a variety of flowers. Clean cocoons and nesting blocks every year to rid evasive predators such as pollen mites and houdini flies that can destroy bee populations. If you don't want to commit to cleaning, YOU CAN RENT BEES.

RENT SOLITARY BEES – Rent Mason Bees (RMB) is the only company in the country that brings gardeners and farmers together with their bee rental program. Solitary bees are the easiest bees to host because they are low maintenance. Purchase a solitary bee kit (which includes bees) and hang in your yard. Watch them pollinate and your yard thrive. In the fall, mail the nesting block back to RMB. They clean all cocoons and nesting blocks and the following spring your bees are sent to farmers to help pollinate orchards and increase food production. YOUR BEES MAKE FOOD!

About RMB

RMB works with three species of bees across the U.S.: blue orchard & hornfaced mason bees and leafcutter bees. They are a division of Watts Solitary Bees, which is family owned and operated for over 56 years. RMB program offers a way to be involved in your food sources and promote healthier urban and rural ecosystems with a minimal commitment. By utilizing gardeners, farmers are able to use these solitary bees to grow more food. www.rentmasonbees.com

