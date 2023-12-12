SOLiTHOR's Latest Advancements in All-Solid-State Lithium Battery Technology

News provided by

SOLiTHOR

12 Dec, 2023, 00:01 ET

SINT-TRUIDEN, Belgium, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The relatively new company, SOLiTHOR, has made huge advancements in its next generation solid-state lithium battery technology. SOLiTHOR is developing an entirely solid-state lithium battery which means that there is no liquid electrolyte in the battery enabling the use of a lithium metal anode. This differs hugely from their competitors who claim to make Solid-State but, in reality, make a semi solid-state battery (with or without Lithium). SOLiTHOR's prototypes are All-Solid-State Lithium Battery and nothing else.

Continue Reading
SOLiTHOR’s new state of the art premises
SOLiTHOR’s new state of the art premises

SOLiTHOR's technology offers compelling value propositions, performance, energy density/weight, safety, and manufacturability for its target markets.

SOLiTHOR's initial focus is on Aviation, Urban Air Mobility and Aerospace providing a unique rechargeable all-solid-state lithium battery cell technology which is a step-change advancement compared with Li-ion and other solid-state battery technology.

One of the key challenges to Solid-State Battery developers is reducing the thickness of the solid electrolyte whilst maintaining both the electrochemical and mechanical properties of this key component. In less than eighteen months, SOLiTHOR has made a breakthrough in reducing the thickness of the solid electrolyte component by a factor 18, achieving a solid electrolyte separator thickness of 35µm (+/-5µm).

This is a first but crucial step in solving the limitations of Li-ion by accomplishing higher energy density (i.e. further range, lower weight) as well as intrinsically safe, thermally stable cells that meet the aviation industry's strict safety requirements.

The CEO of SOLiTHOR, Huw Hampson-Jones says, "SOLiTHOR is the cornerstone for establishing a world class centre of excellence, here in Europe for the development, manufacture and commercialisation of cell technology and battery systems for the full electrification of aircraft."

Last August, SOLiTHOR moved to new, 3000 square metre state of the art premises in Sint Truiden, Belgium.  It boasts a 400sq metre dry room and new pouch cell production equipment has been installed to begin the development and manufacture of demonstrator cells for proof of concept for electric aircraft and maritime vessels. At the stack level SOLiTHOR has already achieved ~ 700Wh/L but its target short term is 800+Wh/L. To date it has achieved 245Wh/kg with a Generation 1, short term target of 327 Wh/kg. 

SOLiTHOR's new International Test Centre, which is located on site, is now open for use by their clients and partners. For example, SOLiTHOR  has already developed new testing mechanisms for complying with Aviation Flight certification programmes.  Thermo-mechanical properties testing on site indicate SOLiTHOR's solid-state electrolyte component is capable of withstanding temperatures as high as 120°C without shrinkage. This is a major advantage as the separator must ensure the separation of positive and negative electrodes in all conditions (temperatures) to avoid short circuit of the cell. 

Long-term, SOLiTHOR will leverage the same technological advantages for the Maritime market and develop rechargeable all-solid-state lithium battery technology for a later roll out to two other key electromobility markets - Medium & Heavy-Duty Vehicles and Passenger Cars.

www.solithor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295870/SOLiTHOR_art_premises.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1817892/SOLiTHOR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SOLiTHOR

Related Links

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295870/SOLiTHOR_art_premises.jpg

Also from this source

Les dernières avancées de SOLiTHOR dans la technologie des batteries Tout Solide au lithium

Les dernières avancées de SOLiTHOR dans la technologie des batteries Tout Solide au lithium

SOLiTHOR, une société relativement nouvelle, a fait d'énormes progrès dans sa technologie de batteries au lithium à l'état solide de nouvelle...
SOLiTHORs nieuwste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van de technologie van volledig-vastestoflithiumbatterijen

SOLiTHORs nieuwste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van de technologie van volledig-vastestoflithiumbatterijen

Het relatief nieuwe bedrijf, SOLiTHOR, heeft enorme vooruitgang geboekt op het gebied van de technologie van zijn vastestoflithiumbatterijen van de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Electronic Design Automation

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.