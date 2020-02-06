Soliton Advances Market Launch Preparation; Appoints James Bucher as Senior Sales Consultant

HOUSTON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced the appointment of James Bucher as Senior Sales Consultant. In this role, Mr. Bucher will be responsible for developing sales strategies regarding Soliton's Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device for tattoo removal and other potential future indications, including improvement in the appearance of cellulite and keloids (fibrotic scars).

Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton's President, CEO and co-founder, commented, "We welcome James and the opportunity to leverage his expansive experience in leading strategic sales initiatives within the medical aesthetic device industry, particularly his work with miraDry and Zeltiq (Coolsculpting). We believe his insights will be instrumental to the growth of our business as we advance towards the U.S. limited launch of our RAP device this year and prior to the hiring of a permanent head of sales in early 2021."

James Bucher is a forty-year veteran of the medical device industry, having begun his post-military career with Coherrent Medical, the past twenty years in sales and marketing strategy and operations for mid-cap medical device companies focused on aesthetics. Mr. Bucher most recently served as the Managing Director of Europe for miraDry, Inc. where he was responsible for the development, implementation and execution of the overall European commercialization approach. Prior to joining miraDry, Mr.Bucher acted as Vice President of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Zeltiq Aesthetics, the makers of Coolsculpting acquired by Allergan Plc. in 2017 for $2.4 billion. Prior to Zeltiq, Mr. Bucher held various leadership positions in sales and field operations positions across laser and other medical device companies, including Reliant Technologies, Iridex and Radionics. James earned a B.A. degree in History from Gettysburg College.

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in clinical and preclinical testing, including the potential to improve the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth and the potential to treat keloid and hypertrophic scars by targeting the stiffened environment in the intracellular matrix.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability to launch its product in 2020 and the ability of its product to be approved for the reduction of cellulite and fibrotic scars. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

