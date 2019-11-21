Soliton and Emphysys Enter Into a 3-year Development Agreement

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of the MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MD Anderson"), today announced that it has entered into a Cooperative Development Agreement with Emphysys, an interdisciplinary technology and product development firm just outside Boston, for design and engineering services related to the Company's acoustical shockwave technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Emphysys will provide engineering and design services related to shockwave technology for use in dermatology and aesthetics fields to Soliton for a three-year period.

Dr. Chris Capelli, Soliton President, CEO and co-founder comments, "This partnership with Emphysys protects Soliton's development efforts as we move through the coming stages of commercialization. Emphysys was instrumental to the early development of our technology and their continued involvement helps to ensure that we launch a robust, capable device. Our latest device iteration is designed with both the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite in mind and we are excited to begin efforts towards a commercially viable platform device with Emphysys' support."

Emphysys, Inc. is a technology and product development partner to leading companies and emerging startups in the Medical Device, Life Science, and Industrial markets. With unmatched expertise in fundamental science, multi-modal energy generation, software control systems, and sophisticated simulation and modeling capabilities, the company's interdisciplinary teams of world-class engineers and scientists focus on developing highly complex technology and energy-based products on unprecedented time scales.

Ali Shajii, President and CEO of Emphysys, said, "We value our long-term partnership with Soliton and are excited to continue our collaboration on this pioneering new technology. Our shared mindset of developing and delivering truly differentiable products makes this a remarkable partnership."

About Soliton, Inc.

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from MD Anderson. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing the Rapid Acoustic Pulse ("RAP") device to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology in preclinical testing, including the potential to assist existing fat reduction technology in the reduction of fat as well as improving the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability to complete the engineering and design of the Soliton RAP device successfully for a future commercial launch. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K for year ended December 31, 2018 we filed with the SEC and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

