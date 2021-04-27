Soliton Announces Oral Presentation at American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Virtual Annual Conference

HOUSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Soliton, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOLY) ("Soliton" or the "Company"), a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology, today announced that the 52-week results from its pivotal cellulite trial have been accepted for an oral presentation at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Virtual Annual Conference, held May 15-16, 2021.

"We are honored to present new long-term cellulite data at the ASLMS annual conference. We are extremely encouraged by the 52-week findings from our pivotal cellulite trial which demonstrate the potential of our RESONIC device to reduce the appearance of cellulite long-term," commented Brad Hauser, Soliton CEO and President. "We look forward to sharing these results in front of the well-respected industry members and community attending ASLMS."

------------------------

Join our more than 200K subscribers here to follow the Company: https://soly-investors.com

------------------------

Details of the presentation include:

Abstract Title: PATIENT SATISFACTION WITH THE IMPROVEMENT IN THE APPEARANCE OF CELLULITE RESULTING FROM A SINGLE NON-INVASIVE TREATMENT WITH A RAPID ACOUSTIC PULSE DEVICE CAUSING ACOUSTIC SUBCISION: INTERIM 52-WEEKS FINDINGS FROM A MULTI-CENTER PIVOTAL TRIAL

Presentation Category: Emerging Technologies

Parent Session: Clinical Applications B

Presenting Author Name: Elizabeth Tanzi, MD

Presentation Date and Time: Saturday, May 15, 2021 11:23 – 11:28 a.m. CT

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical device company with a novel and proprietary platform technology licensed from The University of Texas on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Company's first FDA cleared commercial product, RESONIC™, will use rapid pulses of acoustic shockwaves for the treatment of cellulite and as an accessory to lasers for the removal of unwanted tattoos. The Company is based in Houston, Texas, and is actively engaged in bringing RESONIC to the market. The Company believes this "Soliton" method has the potential to lower tattoo removal costs for patients, while increasing profitability to practitioners, compared to current laser removal methods. The Company also believes the technology will provide the first non-invasive acoustic technology to target the underlying causes of dimples and ridges in cellulite. Soliton is investigating potential additional capabilities of the RAP technology. The device is currently cleared in the United States only for use in tattoo removal and cellulite.

For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.soliton.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, our ability to effectively treat cellulite with long-term results. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Soliton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Soliton has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the heading " Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the SEC and as updated in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Soliton undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Soliton, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.soliton.com

